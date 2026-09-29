The United States activated an import ban on a range of Canadian goods, including alcohol, dairy products and motorcycles, as trade tensions between the two countries persisted

Canada exported nearly C$1 billion worth of liquor to the US in 2025, with 93% of all Canadian liquor exports going to the American market

Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged the bans would cause real pain for targeted businesses, even as formal trade talks between the two nations remained stalled

The United States has enforced an import ban on several categories of Canadian goods, including alcohol, dairy products and motorcycles, as an ongoing trade dispute between the two countries continued without resolution.

The restrictions, introduced through executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on 8 September, target approximately C$1 billion worth of Canadian liquor sent to the US annually, along with whey products used in protein powder manufacturing.

US import ban on Canadian alcohol, dairy and motorcycles deepens trade tensions, pressuring Canadian exporters as talks between the countries remain stalled. Image credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump framed the measures as a response to what he described as Canada's "continued discrimination" against American dairy, automotive and alcohol products. Speaking to reporters ahead of the ban taking effect, he went further, calling Canada "one of the worst countries in the entire world."

What the US ban covers

Canadian liquor exports are among the most exposed to the new restrictions, with 93% of all such exports in 2025 destined for the American market. Industry body Spirits Canada warned that the consequences for the sector "could be significant." Whey products and motorcycles are also affected, though Canada shipped only around 5,000 motorcycle units southward in 2025, valued at approximately C$120 million according to Statistics Canada, which analysts say limits the immediate scale of that particular impact.

Canada's response and the state of trade talks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney characterised the bans as "relatively modest measures" relative to the broader trade pressures Washington has applied, while conceding that businesses directly targeted would face genuine hardship. Scotiabank economist Derek Holt offered a similarly measured assessment, writing that "these actions are face-saving by the US administration, not substantive in nature and that's a positive."

Canada is not expected to introduce new retaliatory measures in direct response to Tuesday's ban. Formal negotiations between the two governments remain deadlocked. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC last week that Trump was "comfortable" with the current position, adding: "They call us now and then and we have good conversations about potential deals. But there's no urgency on our side."

The wider trade picture remains strained. The US has imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian dairy, alcohol, steel and aluminium, as well as 25% tariffs on Canadian-built vehicles. Canada, in response, has placed retaliatory tariffs of between 15% and 50% on more than 700 American products, imposed a 25% charge on certain steel and aluminium goods, and most Canadian provinces have halted sales of US liquor.

Economists have cautioned that the latest bans introduce an additional layer of uncertainty into a trade relationship already under significant pressure, particularly given that the United States remains Canada's largest trading partner by a considerable margin.

US names countries at risk of visa-free travel loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that people travelling from Visa Waiver Program countries may be locked out of the fast-track entry route into the United States.

The US Department of State announced that nationals of VWP-participating countries who were present in certain countries on or after March 1, 2011, are no longer eligible for the programme.

Three of the countries on that list are Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

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Source: YEN.com.gh