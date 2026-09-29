The Ghana Police Service has pushed back the full launch of its automated traffic enforcement system, TRAFFITECH-GH, by one month

The postponement is tied to a planned public education campaign covering how the system works and how violation notices will be issued

Motorists, drivers and vehicle owners have been urged to use the extra time to familiarise themselves with TRAFFITECH-GH

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The Ghana Police Service has announced a one-month delay to the full implementation of TRAFFITECH-GH, its automated traffic law enforcement programme, shifting the launch date from 1 October to 1 November 2026.

Ghana Police Moves TRAFFITECH-GH Full Rollout to November 1, 2026

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In a statement dated 29 September 2026, the Service said the decision to extend the timeline was driven by the need to conduct broader public education on the programme before it becomes fully operational.

The awareness campaign will explain how TRAFFITECH-GH functions, detail the categories of traffic offences the system is designed to detect, and outline the process through which Electronic Notices of Violation (ENV) will be issued to motorists who break the law.

The programme is being rolled out through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) as part of a wider push by the Police Service to tackle indiscipline on Ghanaian roads and strengthen compliance with traffic laws and regulations.

Motorists Urged to Prepare Ahead of November Launch

The Police Service called on motorists, drivers and vehicle owners to take advantage of the additional month to acquaint themselves with how the system operates before the November deadline.

The statement also acknowledged the role of the media in publicising the initiative, with the Service expressing appreciation for the coverage and reaffirming its commitment to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure a successful rollout of TRAFFITECH-GH as a tool for improving road safety across Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh