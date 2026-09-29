VOK KNUST announced that Opoku Ware School alumni graduated as medical doctors at KNUST's 2026 ceremony

The 27 new doctors, all former OWASS students, were photographed wearing their stoles at the graduation event

The milestone post attracted widespread attention online, drawing pride and debate from Ghanaians

Twenty-seven alumni of Opoku Ware School (OWASS) graduated as medical doctors from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2026, marking a celebrated moment for one of Ghana's most storied secondary schools.

Twenty-seven OWASS alumni graduate as medical doctors at KNUST in 2026, sparking pride and debate nationwide. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

VOK KNUST shared the news on Facebook on September 17, 2026, posting a photograph of the fresh graduates in their doctoral regalia at the KNUST graduation ceremony.

The announcement generated massive attention online almost immediately.

OWASS alumni mark a new milestone

The post from VOK KNUST read: "Opoku Ware School (OWASS) produces 27 Medical Doctors from KNUST in 2026, marking a milestone in the school's academic journey. 🧠⭐"

The image of the 27 young doctors posing together, stoles around their necks, quickly became a talking point among Ghanaians, many of whom expressed pride in the school's academic record while others used the moment to raise broader questions about career choices in the country.

The Facebook post below provides more details about Opoku Ware School's fresh academic achievement.

Reactions to Opoku Ware School's new achievement

The announcement drew a wave of comments from former students, well-wishers, and critics alike. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Sulemana Abdul Mumuni wrote:

"This is what Opoku Ware School does; the other school just admire the flyover in front of their school."

Peter Aggrey asked:

"Why always medical students but not Engineering students?"

Opk Goaso offered his congratulations, adding a personal note:

"Congrats, you have served well. I am an old student of OWASS with school number AM 171 from ST. JOHN'S House."

Hon F O Dapaah kept it brief:

"Go and serve well, Akatakyie."

Victor Mensah offered a more nuanced take:

"Kudos, Akatakyie. But we need computer, electrical, and oil engineers. Medicine is a very respected profession but doesn't pay much in Ghana. My opinion."

Stephen Apemah-Baah, a Ghanaian quiz prodigy from Opoku Ware School, relocates to the US for Computer Science studies at Williams College amid family support and challenges. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

OWASS NSMQ star Stephen relocates to US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) student who captured national attention through his standout performances at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has relocated to the United States to begin undergraduate studies at Williams College, where he will read Computer Science.

The development was confirmed through Stephen's LinkedIn profile, which was updated to reflect his new academic status at the prestigious tertiary institution in Massachusetts.

Stephen first gained widespread recognition when he represented Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ during his first year as a student, a rare feat that helped propel the school to the finals of the competition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh