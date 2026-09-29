Spain's government updated its official naturalisation guidance in April 2026, confirming four distinct routes to acquiring Spanish citizenship

Most foreign nationals must complete 10 years of legal residency before qualifying, but select nationalities face a far shorter timeline

The shortened two-year path covers nationals from over 20 countries, including several African and Latin American nations, as well as persons of Sephardic origin

Spain has confirmed that nationals from 23 countries and groups can qualify for citizenship after just two years of legal residency, a significant reduction from the standard 10-year requirement that applies to most foreign nationals.

The information is drawn from an official guide on acquiring Spanish nationality, published by the Spanish government and last updated on 13 April 2026.

Spain confirms 23 countries and groups can qualify for citizenship after two years' legal residence, under updated naturalisation guidance Image credit: Europa Press News/Getty Images

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The document sets out four recognised routes to naturalisation: by option, by discretionary conferral, by residency, and by possession of status.

Each route culminates in registration on the Spanish Civil Register, which grants access to a Spanish national identity card and passport, along with the full rights of European Union citizenship.

Who qualifies for the 2-year residency route

The shortened pathway applies to nationals from 20 Latin American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Equatorial Guinea. Nationals of Andorra, the Philippines, and Portugal are also included, as are persons of Sephardic origin.

Spain recognises these nationalities based on historical, linguistic, or cultural ties, which forms the basis for the more accessible citizenship pathway offered to this group.

How the Spanish naturalisation process works

Any person aged 14 or above may submit an application directly, while applicants under 18 may do so through a legal representative. Once the relevant residency period is completed and the naturalisation process is finalised, the applicant is entered into the Spanish Civil Register.

That registration serves as the gateway to official Spanish identity documents. Holding Spanish nationality also confers EU citizenship, granting the individual freedom of movement, the right to live and work across member states, and access to other protections under European law.

The standard residency requirement for most foreign nationals remains 10 years, though separate provisions exist for other categories, such as refugees, who may qualify after five years.

Spain lists foreigners who qualify for citizenship after 5 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain has shared how a foreign national becomes eligible to apply for Spanish citizenship.

This was published on Spain's official government portal and outlines a naturalisation process based on legal residency and physical presence in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh