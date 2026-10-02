The German Consulate General in Lagos outlined four distinct verification methods it uses to scrutinise family reunification visa applications from Nigerians

The consulate confirmed it can order DNA testing, conduct spousal interviews, check documents, and carry out age assessments on child applicants

Applicants are responsible for covering the full cost of any verification procedure the consulate decides to initiate

The German Consulate General in Lagos has detailed the range of tools at its disposal when assessing family reunification visa applications submitted by Ghanaian nationals, issuing a public notice that outlines four distinct verification methods available to its officers.

The consulate, which processes applications from Ghanaians seeking to join relatives living in Germany, said the measures are designed to detect fraudulent submissions while ensuring that legitimate family reunification cases are not blocked.

German Consulate in Lagos details four checks for Nigerians’ family reunification visas, including DNA tests and interviews. Image credit: Hiroshi Higuchi, Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4 verification methods used by German consulate

Document verification is the first method consulate officials may employ. Where submitted paperwork shows inconsistencies such as mismatched names or conflicting dates of birth, officers may conduct further checks to establish the applicant's identity beyond doubt.

Spousal interviews form the second tool. These sessions allow officials to assess whether a marriage is genuine and legally recognised under German law, and can be initiated whenever the nature of a relationship is in question.

DNA analysis represents the third method and applies specifically to applications involving parent-child relationships. Officials may request a DNA test to confirm biological ties before a visa is approved.

Age assessment is the fourth and final measure. This is triggered when officials have reason to doubt whether a child applicant still qualifies as a minor, which can directly affect eligibility under the relevant visa category.

What applicants must know before applying

The consulate confirmed that applicants will receive advance notice if any of these procedures are deemed necessary during the review of their case. However, the financial burden of all verification measures falls entirely on the applicant, not the consulate.

For Nigerians navigating the family reunification visa process, the notice serves as a clear signal that applications are subject to rigorous scrutiny at multiple stages.

Submitting thorough, consistent, and verifiable documentation from the outset reduces the likelihood of additional checks being triggered and can help avoid delays or unexpected costs during the process.

Germany names family members foreigners can bring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has officially named the categories of family members that non-EU nationals living legally in the country may sponsor for reunification.

The guidance focuses on eligibility conditions, application procedures, and the rights that family members are entitled to upon arrival in Germany.

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Source: YEN.com.gh