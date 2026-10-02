Footage captured by Ralph St Williams showed the Ghanaian activist being assaulted by military officers at La Pleasure Beach on Friday, October 2, 2026

The incident occurred during a demolition exercise at the popular beach, with soldiers seen interacting aggressively with civilians near motorbikes

The video has sparked debate online, with Ghanaians divided over Ralph St Williams' presence at the scene and the military's conduct

Video footage circulating on social media showing Ghanaian activist and social media personality Ralph St Williams being physically assaulted by military officers during a demolition exercise at La Pleasure Beach on Friday, October 2, 2026, has emerged.

Ralph St Williams assaulted by soldiers during the La Pleasure Beach demolition exercise. Credit: RalphDeFellowGhanaian

Source: Facebook

The clip, shared by the Fix The Country convener on social media, was filmed outdoors and captures what appears to be a tense confrontation between soldiers and civilians near motorbikes and a walled compound in front of La Pleasure Beach.

Ralph St Williams at La Pleasure Beach

Ralph St Williams, known for his outspoken presence on Ghanaian social media, was reportedly at the site during the ongoing demolition activity for media coverage when soldiers turned on him.

The circumstances that led to the altercation have not been fully detailed, but the footage is clear in showing military personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces engaging physically with civilians at the scene.

The activist was later seen confronting the military personnel on the streets over their actions while he was in the line of duty.

The video quickly gained traction after Ralph posted it, with many Ghanaians weighing in on both the activist's decision to be present at the demolition site and the behaviour of the soldiers involved.

Here is the Facebook video of Ralph St Williams being assaulted during the La Pleasure Beach demolition:

Reactions to the La Pleasure Beach incident

The comments section filled rapidly after the video went live, with responses ranging from mockery to genuine concern about the legality of the soldiers' actions.

@alimmbm wrote:

"🤣🗣Do before complain😂🤣😂. Ralph pre too much 🤣."

@asaregodsenttm said:

"What did he go to do there?"

@dong_zaddy commented:

"Ohh Fellow Ghanaian Ralph be that oo."

@robert_semefa asked:

"Which law permits the military to beat civilians?"

Ralph St Williams clashes with police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ralph St Williams’ confrontation with police at Kwabenya Circuit Court over journalists’ access to six suspects linked to a major narcotics seizure.

The case involved 3.9 tonnes of illicit substances seized in France, with an estimated value of €225 million, and drew intense public scrutiny.

But when officers threatened to confiscate journalists’ cameras and phones, St Williams stepped in to challenge them.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh