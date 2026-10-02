Campus Hype Crew celebrated 25 former St. Louis SHS students who completed their medical training at KNUST's School of Medical Sciences

The 25 graduates finished a demanding six-year academic journey at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The milestone drew attention to the academic foundation St. Louis SHS continues to provide for Ghana's next generation of professionals

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Twenty-five former students of St. Louis Senior High School have reached a major career milestone after completing the six-year medical programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Sciences (KSMD).

25 St. Louis SHS graduates complete 6-year medical programme at KNUST. Image credit: St. Louis SHS, Campus Hype Crew

Source: Facebook

Campus Hype Crew broke the news on Thursday, October 1, 2026, shining a spotlight on the cohort's achievement and celebrating their transition from secondary school into the medical profession.

A Long Road Through Medical School

The path to becoming a doctor is one of the most demanding academic journeys a student can undertake.

For these 25 graduates, that road began at St. Louis SHS, one of Ghana's well-established girls' senior high schools, and continued through six rigorous years at KNUST that combined classroom learning, practical training, and clinical exposure.

Having completed the full programme, the graduates now stand at the threshold of their professional careers, equipped to serve in Ghana's healthcare sector.

St. Louis SHS Alumni making their mark

The accomplishment has turned heads not only because of the graduates' personal effort, but also because of what it says about the school that shaped their early academic years.

St. Louis SHS has long been associated with producing students who go on to excel across a range of professional fields, and this latest cohort adds to that legacy in a meaningful way.

For the 25 newly qualified medical professionals, the completion of their KSMD programme closes one chapter and opens another, one defined by the responsibility of caring for patients and contributing to a healthcare system that depends on skilled, well-trained doctors.

YEN.com.gh congratulates the 25 St. Louis SHS alumni on this remarkable achievement and wishes them every success as they begin their careers in medicine.

The X post by Campus Hype Crew is below.

Prempeh College produces 15 doctors from KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the 15 Prempeh College alumni who qualified as medical doctors after completing their training at KNUST in the 2025/2026 academic year.

The achievement adds to the school’s record of academic success, which includes five National Science and Maths Quiz titles. Their journey from Prempeh College to medical school could inspire current students pursuing careers in medicine.

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Source: YEN.com.gh