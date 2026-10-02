Spain Opens Second-Chance Residency Route for Foreigners With Expired Permits

Spain's government has created a new temporary residence permit targeting foreign nationals whose previous residency authorisations were not renewed

The permit falls under exceptional circumstances and requires applicants to have held a valid permit at some point within two years before applying

Foreigners with certain court rulings on their records may still qualify under conditions the Spanish government has outlined

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Spain has created a formal legal pathway allowing foreign nationals to regularise their immigration status after their residence permits have lapsed, according to guidance published by the Spanish government.

The new authorisation is classified as a temporary residence permit for exceptional circumstances.

Spain’s new residence permit offers foreign nationals immigration status after previous permits lapse Image credit: LUDOVIC MARIN, Europa Press News/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is designed for foreigners already living in Spain who previously held a standard residence permit, meaning one that was not originally issued on exceptional grounds.

Who qualifies for Spain's new permit

The central eligibility condition requires that the applicant's previous permit was active at any point during the two years immediately before the date of application. Beyond that, the permit must have lapsed for reasons unrelated to public order, national security, or public health. Applications tied to permits that were refused specifically on those grounds will not be considered under this route.

A notable aspect of the scheme is how it handles applicants with legal histories. Individuals against whom a court has issued a ruling, whether that ruling was a denial, a dismissal, or an acquittal, are not automatically excluded from applying.

This provision extends eligibility further than many conventional immigration frameworks typically permit.

Spain's application process

The measure is intended to offer foreign nationals who have fallen into an irregular residency situation a structured, government-backed route back into legal status. Rather than requiring applicants to exit the country and restart the immigration process from abroad, the scheme acknowledges that some lapses occur under circumstances outside an individual's control.

The Spanish government has made full details of the application process, including required documentation and eligibility criteria, available through its official immigration portal. Prospective applicants are advised to review those requirements thoroughly, as individual circumstances will determine whether a particular case qualifies.

Spain lists 23 countries eligible for citizenship after 2 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain has announced that nationals from 23 countries and groups can qualify for citizenship after just two years of legal residency.

This sets out four recognised routes to naturalisation: by option, by discretionary conferral, by residency, and by possession of status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh