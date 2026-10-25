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Qatar Lists 4 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet for e-Travel Authorisation
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Qatar Lists 4 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet for e-Travel Authorisation

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined specific requirements foreigners must satisfy before applying for an e-Travel Authorisation
  • Approved applicants can stay in Qatar for up to 30 days, with an option to extend without leaving the country
  • There is a key restriction travellers should know about before planning a return trip to Qatar under this scheme

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Qatar has clarified what foreigners must present when applying for an e-Travel Authorisation, a document that allows eligible visitors to receive a visa upon arrival.

Qatar e-Travel Authorisation, Qatar travel requirements, Qatar visa on arrival, Qatar tourist visa, Qatar visa application, Qatar entry requirements for foreigners, Qatar visa extension, Qatar 30-day stay, Qatar re-entry visa rules
Qatar outlines eligibility rules for foreigners seeking e-travel authorisation. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams, Tetra
Source: Getty Images

The Qatari Ministry of Interior published four conditions that applicants must satisfy before their request can be considered.

Travellers are required to show proof of hotel booking or another form of accommodation, as well as a return or onward ticket.

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A passport with at least six months of remaining validity must also be submitted, along with a copy of a residence permit or entry visa to the relevant countries, which must still be valid for a minimum of 30 days at the time of application.

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Once an application is reviewed and given the green light, the applicant receives an e-notification that is valid for 30 days. This notification can be renewed online for one additional 30-day period within the same visit, allowing travellers to stay in Qatar for up to 60 days without departing.

Should a visitor wish to extend their authorisation beyond the initial period, they can complete the process online without any obligation to leave and re-enter the country. However, anyone who does depart Qatar and intends to come back must submit an entirely fresh application before returning. A previously approved authorisation cannot be carried over or reactivated after the holder has left the country.

The scheme offers a relatively straightforward pathway for eligible visitors seeking short-term access to Qatar, though the requirement for a new application upon each re-entry is an important detail for frequent travellers to note.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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