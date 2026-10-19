Australia's Department of Home Affairs released Ministerial Direction 122, outlining which skilled workers move to the front of the visa queue

Construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, and defence-linked roles received the highest priority under the new processing framework

The directive covers 10 visa subclasses, including employer-sponsored, regional, and points-tested skilled migration pathways

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Australia has officially ranked skilled workers by processing priority, giving migrants in specific industries a significant advantage over others in the queue.

The Department of Home Affairs published the framework under a government directive called Ministerial Direction 122, which sets out a structured processing order for both provisional and permanent skilled visa applications.

Which industries Australia is prioritising

Workers in construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, and resources sectors sit at the very top of the processing hierarchy under the new directive.

Applicants whose roles support Australia's law enforcement or national defence interests are also included in this first-priority tier.

The occupations selected reflect areas where Australia has identified considerable workforce shortages. The government appears to be using visa processing order as a deliberate tool to channel skilled labour into these industries as efficiently as possible.

Beyond sector-based priority, the directive places applicants who were physically inside Australia at the time of lodging their application above those who applied from abroad.

Offshore applicants whose cases are not connected to another person's application fall into the third tier, while all remaining submissions are handled last.

Visa subclasses covered by Australia's directive

The directive applies to ten visa subclasses spanning both provisional and permanent migration pathways. These are subclasses 186, 187, 189, 190, 191, 489, 491, 494, 887, and 888, covering employer-sponsored, regional, and points-tested skilled migration routes.

For prospective migrants, particularly those from African countries where interest in Australian immigration has grown steadily in recent years, the directive carries a clear message: aligning one's occupation with Australia's shortage sectors could meaningfully shorten the visa journey. Those whose skills fall outside the listed industries may face considerably longer wait times, regardless of when they submitted their application.

The full processing priority framework is available on the Australian Department of Home Affairs official website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh