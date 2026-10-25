British-Ghanaian singer RAYE surprised the Royal Albert Hall crowd with a special guest nobody expected

The touching gesture has Ghanaians online buzzing with pride over RAYE's connection to her roots

Grandmother Agatha's appearance is part of a bigger pattern of family moments woven into RAYE's music

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British-Ghanaian singer RAYE delivered one of the most talked-about moments of her live career on 24th October 2026, when she invited her Ghanaian grandmother, Agatha, onto the stage at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

British-Ghanaian singer RAYE brings her grandmom Agatha to perform in London. Photo credit: @raye.

Source: Instagram

RAYE brings Ghanaian grandma to London

The crowd watched as RAYE embraced her grandma Agatha, who took the mic to recite her iconic line from RAYE's hit song "Where Is My Husband."

The grandmother, dressed in what fans spotted as kente fabric, brought the house down in a scene that quickly spread across social media.

The moment, shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, drew an outpouring of emotion from fans, particularly Ghanaians who felt a deep sense of national pride watching Agatha command the Royal Albert Hall stage.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions as RAYE's grandma performs in London

The reactions online captured just how much the gesture resonated. The observation points to something larger at play in RAYE's artistry.

The singer has consistently woven her family members into her music and live performances, turning a personal legacy into a public celebration.

Having her grandfather featured on "Fields," her sisters on "Joy," and now her grandmother stepping into the spotlight at one of London's most iconic venues, RAYE appears to be building a body of work that is as much about honouring the people who shaped her as it is about her own stardom.

For Ghanaian fans especially, seeing Agatha on that stage, in kente cloth and all, at the Royal Albert Hall was a moment of collective pride that struck a chord far beyond the music itself.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@ayoogloriaaaa wrote,

"GHANA TO THE WORLDDDDD 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭," while @a.n.n.i.s.a.5 added, "Her grandmother is beautiful ❤️🙌."

Fan @mia_araba was quick to clock the wardrobe detail, commenting,

"I see the kente🔥🇬🇭 proud Ghanaian."

@short_n_sweeter noted,

"Beautiful, she's favors Jurnee Smollett🙏🏾❤️," and

@beingkelvin summed up what many were feeling:

"This is too sweet❤️. She has her grandma on this song and her grandad on 'Fields', then her sisters on 'Joy'. What a beautiful family affair & legacy!! 🔥🔥"

The Instagram video is below:

RAYE's top performances

British-Ghanaian singer RAYE continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her powerful vocals, emotional storytelling and unforgettable stage presence.

From soulful ballads to energetic live performances, the award-winning artiste has established herself as one of music’s most exciting talents.

Her performances blend raw emotion with impressive vocal control, leaving fans mesmerised. Whether performing at major award shows or sold-out concerts, RAYE consistently delivers memorable moments that showcase her extraordinary musical talent and versatility.

Singer Efya drops beautiful photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Efya’s post-pregnancy transformation after the Ghanaian singer shared new photos in a striking pink suit.

The images sparked widespread praise for her style and confidence, with one fan saying they had downloaded the photos and looked at them countless times.

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Source: YEN.com.gh