Canada's federal government published a full list of nations whose citizens can apply for a targeted student visa under a French-language pilot scheme

The majority of eligible countries are in Africa, with applicants required to prove French proficiency at a specific level

Beyond language skills, candidates must meet several other requirements before they can be considered for the programme

Canada has opened a specialised study visa pathway to citizens of 33 countries, targeting French speakers who wish to study in the country and settle in francophone communities beyond Québec.

Canada mentions foreigners who qualify for its special study visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The federal government released the full list of eligible nations through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as part of the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP).

The programme is designed to channel French-speaking international students into minority francophone communities across Canada, strengthening those populations outside the country's majority French-speaking province.

Who qualifies for the FMCSP?

All 33 eligible countries are members of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, drawn from Africa, the Middle East and the Americas. Citizenship alone, however, is not enough to secure a spot in the programme.

Prospective applicants must also hold an acceptance letter from a participating designated learning institution confirming enrolment under this specific pilot. They must show they have enough funds to cover tuition fees, travel costs and living expenses for themselves and any family members accompanying them. Crucially, applicants must be living outside Canada at the point of application.

French language proficiency is a firm requirement. Candidates must demonstrate ability in speaking, listening, reading and writing at level 5 or above on the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) scale. Medical and police clearance certificates may also be required, depending on individual circumstances.

Full list of 33 eligible countries

The countries eligible under the FMCSP are: Bénin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Lebanon, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo and Tunisia.

The majority of these countries are located on the African continent, which reflects Canada's deliberate effort to deepen connections with French-speaking populations there. The pilot creates a focused route for students from these nations who want to contribute to francophone life outside Québec.

Complete eligibility details are available on the official Canada Immigration website.

Canada opens jobs for foreign workers across industries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had invited foreign workers to explore immigration pathways and settle permanently in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the country was actively seeking talented individuals who could complement its workforce, drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh