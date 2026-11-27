Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced sweeping changes to its Working Holiday Maker visa programme set to take effect in early 2027

Applicants seeking second and third WHM visas will need to register their interest and receive an invitation before they can apply

A separate visitor visa condition will restrict tourists from applying for other visas while they remain inside the country

Australia is set to significantly reform its Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visa programme, with the country's Department of Home Affairs announcing changes that will reshape how foreign nationals apply for extended working stays in the country.

The most significant changes affect WHM visa subclasses 417 and 462, with the new framework coming into force on 1 March 2027.

Australia will overhaul Working Holiday Maker visa rules from March 2027. Image credit: Andrew Merry, Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New registration system for second and third WHM visas

Under the revised rules, anyone applying for a second or third Working Holiday Maker visa will no longer be able to submit a direct application. Instead, they must first register their interest and wait to receive a formal invitation referred to as a "Next Year Regional Work Guarantee" before proceeding.

The invitation process will run through monthly rounds, which are expected to begin in mid-January 2027. Registrations open earlier, on 1 December 2026.

The regional work requirement for a second WHM visa will also increase. Applicants must complete four months, equivalent to 120 days, of specified regional work, up from the current threshold of three months or 88 days. The requirement for a third-year visa remains unchanged at six months.

A transitional arrangement is in place for those who complete their required regional work and lodge a valid application on or before 28 February 2027, allowing them to proceed under the current rules.

UK passport holders are exempt from both the new registration and invitation process and the regional work requirements. The department noted, however, that the implementing legislation for this exemption is still being finalised.

Visitor visa "no further stay" condition

Separately, changes to visitor visa conditions will come into effect earlier, on 28 November 2026. From that date, condition 8503, known as "No Further Stay," will become mandatory on new applications for the visitor visa subclass 600, the ETA subclass 601, and the eVisitor subclass 651.

Travellers holding these visas will generally be unable to apply for another temporary or permanent visa while inside Australia. To lodge a different visa application, they would first be required to depart the country.

Limited exceptions to this condition exist, including protection visas and situations where circumstances were beyond the traveller's control.

The Department of Home Affairs advised all those planning to travel to Australia or extend their stay to carefully review their visa conditions ahead of any travel.

Australia shows basic salaries for new military recruits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had officially disclosed how much new military recruits earn during their basic training period.

According to the Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal's pay manual, a recruit undergoing standard basic training receives an annual salary of $62,333.

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Source: YEN.com.gh