Controversial Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta has alleged that a former Member of Parliament (MP) has been arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)

Speaking on his show The Blakk Pot, the 3FM host said Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi was allegedly arrested by the financial crimes agency in Tamale on Monday, May 25, 2026

Blakk Rasta's claim followed a recent accurate disclosure of the EOCO's arrest of prominent businessman Dr Sledge's wife, Queen Amadia, which was later confirmed by authorities

The former Member of Parliament for Lambussie in the Upper West Region, Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, has allegedly been arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Blakk Rasta alleges that former Lambussie MP, Bright Bakye Baligi, is arrested by the EOCO in Tamale on May 25, 2026. Image credit: Iddrisu Mujeeb Nubania, @aba.the.great/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta, disclosed this while speaking on his show, The Blakk Pot, on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Blakk Rasta claimed that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) picked up the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, who lost his seat in the 2024 elections, on Monday, May 25, 2026.

“On Monday (May 25), something interesting happened, exactly a week today, our lenses went to Tamale, and we realised that EOCO was around. We followed up and realised EOCO had picked up a certain former MP. The former MP for Lambussie, his name is Bright Bakye Baligi, this is the man we are talking about,” Blakk Rasta said.

He continued that the arrest was in connection with alleged criminal activities linked to the arrest of Hanan Abdul Wahab, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

“Baligi is said to have a relationship with Hanan Abdul Wahab, the former CEO of Buffer Stock. This guy is said to be friends with Hanan, and together, they allegedly went to do some dubious, criminal activities,” Blakk Rasta alleged.

“Now that Hanan is standing trial, EOCO is beginning to fish out all the alleged accomplices. It doesn't matter if you are a member of the Council of State, an MP, a pastor, or a reverend minister; EOCO would come after you.”

The Facebook video with Blakk Rasta speaking about the former MP’s alleged arrest is below.

The disclosure by Blakk Rasta followed a recent accurate claim that Queen Amadia, the wife of wealthy businessman Dr Sledge, had been picked up by EOCO, which later turned out to be confirmed.

Below is the Facebook video of Blakk Rasta breaking the news of Queen Amadia's arrest.

Reactions to EOCO arresting former MP

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the alleged arrest of the former Lambussie MP, Dr Bright Bakye Baligi.

Nanayaw Korankye said:

"Speaking truth to power."

Yaw Bosom wrote:

"EOCO has not been able to jail anyone."

Awal Banebre commented:

"That's my former MP."

Media personality Blakk Rasta alleges that Dr Sledge's wife, Queen Amadia, has been arrested by the EOCO. Image credit: BlakkMediaEmpire

Source: Facebook

EOCO declares Council of State Member wanted

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the EOCO declared the Volta Region Council of State representative, Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a person of interest in a gold fraud case.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office froze bank accounts linked to the case, suspecting illicit funds.

Source: YEN.com.gh