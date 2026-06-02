Ghanaian TikToker Ohemaa Conny shared a frightening accident story during a TikTok Live conversation with OK Elvis

She said the incident happened in the Netherlands, a day after she arrived in the country

The content creator recalled being hit by a car while riding a bicycle with her mother nearby

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Ghanaian content creator Ohemaa Conny has opened up about a frightening accident she suffered in the Netherlands shortly after arriving in the country.

Ohemaa Corny opens up about a terrifying road accident after being hit by a car. Image credit: Ohemaa Conny

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a TikTok Live conversation with popular streamer OK Elvis, Ohemaa Conny recounted how what started as a normal outing with her mother nearly turned tragic.

According to her, the incident happened a day after she arrived in the Netherlands. She explained that she had stepped out to buy food and was being escorted by her mother when the accident occurred.

Ohemaa Conny said she and her mother were riding bicycles together when her mother suggested they pass by a familiar waterside spot where she usually liked to sit.

Ohemaa Conny recalled a dangerous biking moment

Narrating the incident, she said she was crossing an intersection on her bicycle when a speeding car knocked her down.

She noted that the car was moving at about 70 kilometres per hour, making the situation even more frightening.

She said:

“I feel like the Ghana accident didn’t hit me. It was the one that happened when I came to the Netherlands. The next day after I came to the Netherlands, I stepped out to go and buy food. I was being escorted by my mother, and we rode bikes together”

She added that they were heading toward a waterside area she often visited before the accident happened.

She recounted:

“There is a water place I usually sit, so I told my mother, let’s go and sit there. I was biking to cross an intersection road and I was knocked down by a car. The car was driving 70 kilometres per hour.”

Conny said she was lucky to survive

Ohemaa Conny said the most dangerous part of the incident was that other vehicles were also approaching at the time she fell.

According to her, the situation could have ended badly if she had landed in a more dangerous position on the road.

Watch the TikTok video below:

She said she was fortunate because she landed on her backside, which helped reduce the danger she faced in that moment.

She added:

“Other cars were coming, so they could easily run over me. The good thing is I landed on my backside.”

Her narration left many viewers reflecting on how quickly life can change, especially in road accidents involving cyclists and fast-moving vehicles.

The TikTok Live conversation with OK Elvis gave fans a rare look into one of the frightening moments Ohemaa Corny has experienced since moving abroad.

Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis survives a road accident near his home and shows off the damage to his car. Image credit: OK Elvis

Source: Instagram

OK Elvis involved in an accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis survived a frightening car accident and shared his narration with followers during a live stream after the incident.

The influencer explained that he was around 15 minutes away from home when he crashed into a barricade before he realised what was happening.

In the video, OK Elvis showed his damaged car, with the front bumper torn off and the airbags deployed, and said he had not been seriously injured.

Source: YEN.com.gh