A South African woman sought help after her son was killed during xenophobic violence in Limpopo

19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo was mistaken for a foreigner before suffering a fatal attack

His family emphasised that the tragic death was a consequence of hate and mistaken identity

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A heartbroken South African woman in Limpopo is pleading for financial help after her 19-year-old son, Nhlamulo Sambo, was fatally stabbed during xenophobic unrest on May 31.

The incident took place at Mossel Bay in South Africa’s Western Cape.

South African Woman Cries After Son Mistaken as Foreigner, Killed During Anti-Immigrant Unrest

Source: Getty Images

Briefly news reported that he was a South African citizen from Giyani who was mistaken for a foreigner.

Patricia Sambo, his mother, shared a desperate plea on social media, saying she could not afford to transport her son’s body from Mossel Bay back to Limpopo for burial.

She is unemployed and has been left scrambling to cover costs while grieving a child she never imagined burying this way.

His sister confirmed that Nhlamulo was attacked during the violent riots that tore through KwaNonqaba and Asla Park in Mossel Bay.

The deceased’s family has said Nhlamulo’s death was not just a crime but a case of deadly mistaken identity fuelled by hate.

Ghanaians being evacuated from South Africa

The violence has prompted Ghana to start evacuating its citizens from South Africa.

The first batch of 300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa arrived in Accra on May 27.

Some Ghanaians have already suffered violent attacks, according to reports.

For example, a 42-year-old Ghanaian hairdresser was subjected to a violent xenophobic attack in Johannesburg.

The woman, identified only as Ms Akuffo, had reportedly been in South Africa for over 20 years.

Last week, Benjamin Quashie, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, said 826 Ghanaians had signed up to be evacuated from South Africa.

This number has reportedly almost doubled as of this week.

Malema reacts to Ghana's evacuation of citizens

Controversial South African politician Julius Malema questioned the timing of Ghana's evacuation of citizens from his country.

Amid the xenophobia concerns, Malema said the move risked escalating tensions.

Julius Malema criticises Ghana's response to tensions involving nationals in South Africa as unnecessary and divisive. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SABC reported that Malema said the reaction from Ghana was “not necessary at that moment,” warning that it could create negative perceptions and deepen divisions.

“The Ghana response was not necessary, and it now creates a perception that we are all like that... We don’t think Ghana responded in a manner that really enforces dialogue and diplomatic engagement. It actually creates a very bad, extreme situation."

Delay in evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has attributed the delays in evacuating the second batch of Ghanaians voluntarily willing to leave South Africa to the finalisation of chartered flight permits.

The minister said the process for the permit was still underway.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the Korea–Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Seoul on June 1, Ablakwa said the permits were the only hitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh