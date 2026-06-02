Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the death of Nhlamulo Sambo, a South African victim of alleged xenophobia

Nhlamulo was reportedly mistaken for a foreigner in a violent incident during unrest in Mossel Bay on May 31

Schwar's reaction to the young man's death ignited a debate on social media between Ghanaians and South Africans

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian comedienne and social media influencer Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the death of a 19-year-old South African young man in a suspected xenophobic attack.

The young man, Nhlamulo Sambo, was fatally stabbed on May 31, 2026, during unrest in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, linked to alleged xenophobic attacks in the country, which has led to the evacuation of Ghanaians.

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to the death of Nhlamulo Sambo, a South African man who was killed after being mistaken for a foreigner in an alleged xenophobic attack. Photo source: Daily TV

Source: Instagram

Reports indicate that Nhlamulo, a South African citizen from Giyani, was killed amid violence that erupted in the KwaNonqaba and Asla Park communities.

Briefly News reported that the deceased's family alleged that he was mistaken for a foreign national and targeted because he was a Tsonga living in a predominantly Xhosa area.

His mother, Patricia Sambo, appealed for public support, saying she cannot afford the costs of transporting her son's body from Mossel Bay to Limpopo for burial. Unemployed and grieving, she said the family is struggling to cover funeral and travel expenses.

According to Nhlamulo's sister, he was attacked during the unrest that forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes. The violence left properties damaged and displaced approximately 400 people, who were later accommodated in emergency shelters arranged by the Mossel Bay Municipality.

The family maintained that Nhlamulo's death was driven by mistaken identity and anti-immigrant sentiment.

19-year-old South African Nhlamulo Sambo gets killed in Mossel Bay over an alleged xenophobic attack. Photo source: Nonhlanhla Sambo

Source: Facebook

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to SA man's death

Following the news of Nhlamulo Sambo's death, Afia Schwarzenegger shared the video of the young man's mother's appeal on social media.

In her caption, Schwarzenegger, who has been blasting Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma and her March and March movement, rejoiced that they had turned themselves.

Casting racial aspersions, she attributed the new development to God.

"Finally, the Kaffirs have turned on themselves...Faithful is the Lord."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to the South African man's death

Afia Schwarzenegger's post about the death of Nhlamulo Sambo triggered a debate between Ghanaians and South Africans on her page.

While some people described it as karma at work, others wondered why Schwarzenegger and others were jubilating over the death of the young man.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Eric Agbenu said:

"The dog has bitten its owner."

Nandi Bonda Majola said:

"When they say the devil is operational, they are talking about you, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa. There is no Christian who is like you! You are an ambassador of the devil witch! You are. Walking demon."

Doxi Code said:

"Sorry for her loss, but that's what hatred brings."

Abraham Smith said:

"It will reach every one of you guys! This is a perfect example of being served with the same dosage you gave others for years! The most stupid thing ever is to hate ppl who look like you, you might end up destroying yourself in the process! Sorry, Auntie, next time you go preach peace with your fellows!"

Julius Malema addresses South Africa's xenophobic crisis

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that South African politician Julius Malema addressed the Ghanaian government's decision to deport 300 nationals amid the anti-immigration crackdown led by Jacinta's March and the March group.

In a video, he criticised the Ghanaian government for being too hasty and slammed Jacinta's actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh