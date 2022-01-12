Loving final year students of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State treated their female lecturer to a pleasant showing on the occasion of her birthday

The male and female students turned the class upside down as they danced around and sang aloud in her honour

In the video, the female academic stood speechless while the students took over and would later receive gifts reportedly from them

Students interpersonal relationships with their lecturers is a beautiful friendship every scholar cherishes.

A female lecturer of the University of Ilorin, Kwara was showered with love by her students in style on her birthday.

The students made her feel special in class as they all sang and danced in celebration of her new age.

She looked helpless

In the heartwarming video shared on social media, the academic stood speechless as a student could be seen bearing up a fine portrait of her by the side and another with balloons on the other side.

A saxophonist could be heard in the background playing fine tunes which the final year students sang aloud.

In photos from the lovely incident, a birthday cake and card reportedly from the students were seen lying on a table.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@wendypeterschere said:

"Nah lecturer wey do well them Dey surprise, not lecturer wey Dey hoard A and B like palliative."

@qween_of_selfie remarked:

"My female lecturers left d group chat na to dey koba person during examination period...radarada.''

@eniolajolade stated:

"She must be a good one for them to celebrate her.. We want more lecturers like this in the university."

@patricksarahene opined:

"No carryover for this course, she must a very good woman and a mother to them."

@domingo_loso stated:

"She must be a very sweet lecturer. Always pays to treat others well, especially people under your care."

Male lecturer emotional as students shower him with gifts on birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lecturer had shed tears in class after being surprised by students with gifts on his 60th birthday.

The unidentified lecturer in an Instagram video shared by @instablog9ja was overwhelmed with emotions at the sight of the gifts that were placed on his lecturing lectern.

He prayed for the students and appreciated their kind gesture just as he wiped tears off his eyes.

The students responded with an 'amen' to his prayers at a setting that appeared to be a lecture hall.

