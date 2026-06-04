Accra recorded heavy rainfall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, for several hours, leaving many areas flooded

A young man was seen sitting and weeping after realising the rain had destroyed several items in his room

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video sympathised with him, while others asked that buildings in waterways be removed

A Ghanaian man reacted emotionally when his room was flooded during heavy rainfall in Accra on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

In a video on X, it seemed like the young man lived in a compound house with other neighbours.

A young Ghanaian man cries because his room is flooded and his items are spoiled due to the Accra floods. Photo credit: Getty Images & @eddie_wrt/X

Source: UGC

The rains on June 3, 2026, had flooded the house and had now entered the rooms in the compound. The young man's room was not left out as water entered his place and destroyed his belongings.

In a video, the young man was seated at the entrance to his room. He was collecting the water from his entrance, a possible way of preventing more from entering his room.

However, as he collected the water, more of it came into the house and found its way into his room.

The young man sat at the entrance of his room and started to cry.

At one point, he showed what his room looked like due to the flood. Water was under his bag and other things which were on the floor in the room.

He was counting his losses as the water kept entering his room. The young man looked helpless and hurt by the destruction of the flood.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to floods in Accra

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Busumida0 said:

"When they are telling you, people should be disciplined when it comes to sanitation. You think they are worry you guys. That’s the result."

@Nkunim18 wrote:

"You build on waterways and expect the water to vanish when it rains, right?"

@kofi_abrentsie said:

"Accra ankasa di33 full of hype oh.. nothing better…it’s better to live at Kasoa papase and work at Accra rather than losing all your belongings to flood at some small drizzle...what dey bore me sef be the rent."

@ogyatanaa7 wrote:

"Accra Accra Accra, ei. Not funny though, but Kumasi de333 all the videos adey see for the media top, Kumasi places can't relate oo, What be the problem for the Accra there?"

@DelaliHodasi said:

"Meanwhile, he's living in a waterlogged area, and now that area has been flooded badly...Now if the authorities come and break down houses in that area p3!! These same guys and their people will start to fight the demolition exercise over there # It's just so sad 😞😔."

@Elormkwesid wrote:

"Charley, if we see people littering about. We should start holding them responsible. It is getting out of hand.

Eyewitness account details how the Accra Central fire spread, raising major concern as scenes unfold. Image credit: Akwasi Bugati/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Eyewitness shares how Accra Central Fire started

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an eyewitness recountered how the Accra Central fire reportedly started and spread rapidly through Tudu.

The female trader described seeing flames move from the Water Works area toward the Tudu Police Station, destroying several shops.

Heavy rainfall on the same night reportedly worsened the chaos, leading to flooding and a building collapse in Adenta.

Source: YEN.com.gh