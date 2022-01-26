A video of a baby feasting on chicken wings served as entertainment content online as the kid ate passionately

The kid's mother commented on how he devoured his meat in a perfect way than how she would do as an adult

Netizens who reacted to the baby's video had mixed reactions; some said they do not believe he finished the chicken

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A babysitting in a bouncer as he fed amazed many people online in a viral video. He 'descended' on a big chicken wing and finished it.

In the short clip, the kid took his time to eat through the chicken wings as he took the flesh perfectly off the bone despite having a few teeth.

The kid's manner of eating amused many on social media. Photo source: TikTok/@knightsofglow

Source: UGC

He fed like a hungry man

A caption layered on the video read:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Not my son cleaning his chicken wing better than me."

Many people who reacted to the baby's video jokingly said that kids born nowadays do the most as if they came to the world as adults.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by @Pulsenigeria, it gathered over 500 comments with more than 12,000 likes as at the time of writing this report.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

hyperopique said:

"This looks like the throwback video of my girlfriend... she like food ehn!"

enyo_sule said:

"Love to see people eat around me. Makes me happy abeg."

_moyorsoreh said:

"Na old people dem dey born now."

evangel246 said:

"For spirit world this pikin na elderly person."

elise_marble said:

"I don't think he ate all that though, because Omo!"

official_thomason7 said:

"Una sure say no be im grandmother he reincarnate so? I no see teeth like that o but he just the chop meat."

Kid spoke funnily during a presentation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared that a young child's list for the upcoming Christmas surfaced online and sparked up massive conversations online.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter page of Caroline Sampson, the unidentified child gave a list of things he expects his parents to purchase for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh