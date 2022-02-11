Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has continued to mourn the death of her stepmother who raised her after her own mom’s death

The film star noted on social media that she does not want consolation messages or money from fans or colleagues

Tonto instead asked friends who want to support them to pray for her and her family during this trying period

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has once again taken to social media to express her deep hurt over the death of her stepmother.

The film star’s stepmother who raised her after her own mother passed, reportedly died on January 16, 2022.

In a new post shared online by Tonto, the actress noted how she has never attended a burial ceremony and how her stepmother’s own will or might be the first one she will ever attend.

Tonto Dikeh continues to mourn stepmother's death. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The film star then apologised to people who might feel she is shutting them out by not carrying them along with burial proceedings.

According to her, if she invites her friends to the burial, she feels she will owe them the same and it is a debt she cannot repay.

Tonto asks for prayers, not money

Also in the emotional note, Tonto Dikeh told her well-wishers who want to show support for her to pray instead.

Not stopping there, she noted that no money should be sent to her or consolation messages because she doesn’t deal well with those.

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities console Tonto

Despite the actress’ plea for people not to send consolation messages, Tonto’s comment section soon became filled with words of support and sympathy from her fans and celebrity colleagues.

Read some of their comments below:

Realmercyaigbe:

“Sending you lots of love ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ayominianike:

“Hmmmmm grieving privately hmmm.”

Divine_jessybabystore:

“Be strong .”

Lipsybaby1:

“My condolences ❤❤.”

Mercy.emenike:

“The lord is your strength ma❤️❤️.”

Daddyfreeze:

“My condolence sis.”

So sad.

Tonto removes shoes to dance at Ghana Airport

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh made headlines in December 2021 when she arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, a team was at the airport to welcome Tonto and they were all excited.

At the sound of the drum and music, Tonto started dancing, and seeing that she was being impeded by her shoes, she quickly went down to take off her shoes to enable her to dance better.

Source: YEN.com.gh