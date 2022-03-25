A beautiful lady in black jeans took everyone by storm when she jumped onto the dancing floor and finished work with swag dance moves

The way she danced, it is evident that she is talented immensely on the dance floor, and other ladies around could see that she is the queen

She danced with such exceptional skills and at a point, she pulled off her Ankara dress to concentrate well in dishing her sweet moves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It was a moment of happiness and great enjoyment when a lady in black jeans took over the dance floor and made her friends happy.

She completely mesmerised everyone that gathered to watch her with a show of pure talent and vigour on the dancing floor.

The lady's amazing dancing steps moved everyone into a frenzy. Photo credit: @igboweddings

Source: Instagram

She became the centre of attraction

When she started dancing in the video, she quickly became the centre of attraction in the room where other ladies were also around.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She did impressive leg work, danced with her waist, and did an exciting focus dance.

The other ladies sitting around cheered in total amazement and plenty of admirations as she entertained them endlessly.

The lovely video was shared on Instagram by @igboweddings.

Watch the video below:

Man dances on the road, disrupt traffic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a young man used sweet dance to hold traffic when he jumped on the road and started dancing.

The man made many people happy but he used his dance to disrupt the movement of vehicles on the road.

Oncoming cars had to wait for him to move before they started their journey again. His dance moves were so nice that people gathered to watch him.

DiasaXtra: Ghanaian Plus-size Lady Shakes the Internet with Her Hot Dance Moves; Many React

Meanwhile, Ghanaian performer Mimi has proven that not all plus-size people cannot maintain balance as she busts a move during the old hiplife performance night of DiasaXtra.

Mimi rocked the dance floor with her impressive dance steps as she stormed the stage on the night at Kasoa Galilea Market in the Central Region of Ghana to show off her talent.

The DiasaXtra show featuring plus-size performers is challenging stereotypical views about what a dancer's body should look like.

Source: YEN.com.gh