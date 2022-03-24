Mimi, a Ghanaian plus-size performer has delighted several people with her impressive dance moves

She was part of a cast of plus-size dancers who rocked the stage during the old hiplife performance night of DiasaXtra

Her video has garnered quite a stir on social media as many headed to the comment section of her clip to express admiration for her

Ghanaian performer Mimi has proven that not all plus-size people cannot maintain balance as she busts a move during the old hiplife performance night of DiasaXtra.

Mimi rocked the dance floor with her impressive dance steps as she stormed the stage on the night at Kasoa Galilea Market in the Central Region of Ghana to show off her talent.

The DiasaXtra show featuring plus-size performers is challenging stereotypical views about what a dancer's body should look like.

Photos of Mimi. Source: DiAsa Show

Source: Facebook

Mimi is among the performers shattering perceptions that a performer must be slander to be beautiful.

During her performance, she explored the stage as she expressed confidence in her plus-size figure.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Mimi can be seen dancing to Ahomka Womu, a song by Ghanaian hiplife music group VVIP, formerly VIP (Vision In Progress).

Mimi's movements have caught the eyes of social media users as many went underneath her video posted by DiAsa Show to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Susan Asantewaa said:

''Mimi, you have done well paa.''

Tamim Sadatu commented:

''Mimi good dancer.''

DanSame commented:

''Wow, more than Moesha Buduong.''

Edmund Oti said:

''Good job!''

Joshua Nii Amarh said:

''You do all.''

Source: YEN.com.gh