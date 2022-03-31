A mum, Chiamaka Silas, has appreciated God for 'putting her enemies to shame' and preventing her son from dying in her arms

Chiamaka narrated how the young lad swallowed a key after she left his sight to keep the plates she used in feeding him in the kitchen

She would return to find the kid breathing helplessly and gave him water unbeknownst to her that the problem was entirely not what she presumed it to be

A woman named Chiamaka Silas has celebrated her son's life on social media as she appreciated God for saving him from a home accident after he swallowed a key.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 30, Chiamaka said she had finished feeding her son aged one and had gone to drop the plates in the kitchen, only for her to return to find him breathing helplessly.

The kid swallowed the key in her absence Photo Credit: Chiamaka Silas

Source: Facebook

Chiamaka had thought it was a case of food stuck in his throat

According to the lady, she immediately fed him water as she presumed stuck food in his throat was responsible for his breathing problem.

Chiamaka said the situation only got worse as she noticed blood gushing out of his mouth.

"I notice blood gushing out from his mouth and breathing like Som1 who wants to die now,'' she wrote.

Out of fear, the woman said she forced her hand into his throat, felt a solid item and dragged it out.

It turned out he had swallowed a key. The mother said it took him 5 minutes to regain consciousness with the upper and lower parts of his mouth already injured.

"I injured him upper and lower mouth while pulling out the key but brethens it was worth it..

"What could I have done if he swallowed this key completely???

"Will surgery save a 1year old boy from this ???

"He nearly died on my arms while bringing this out, but my God Neva sleeps or slumber, he shamed my enemies...

"Bikonu help me thank this faithful Godhe is indeed a miraculous father....,'' the grateful woman wrote.

See her post below:

Social media users react

Uwalaka Udochukwu said:

"Our God is merciful but still always try to put away such objects far from their reach."

Jonas Loveth said:

"Devil is a lier tank God for delivering him in the hands of ur enemies my sis to God be that glory amen."

Peter Onyechere said:

"Thank God, Dia is God in ISREAL that keeps covenant and mercy besides him from everlasting to everlasting Dia is no other God amen and Amen. All glory be to Jesus Christ the saviour of isreal."

Prince Ikechukwu Harmony said:

"Thank God I pray it will not happen again, but next time turned the child upside down hold the Tommy with two hands tap him or her at back the key or whatever will fall out don't do it alone somebody have to help you to hold the baby upside down you do the taping very easy it will fall out."

