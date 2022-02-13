Police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko, donated a wheelchair to a physically challenged woman, aged 55

He undertook the kind gesture to aid the woman to move around at home and perform other activities with less difficulty

The kind officer urged the government and the public to support the deprived, especially persons living with disabilities

A Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko, has once again shown kindness as he donated a wheelchair to a physically challenged woman.

The junior police officer with the Accra Regional Police Command presented the wheelchair to a 55-year-old physically impaired woman to aid her mobility.

The mobility aid will help lessen her challenge with moving around at home and undertake other activities with ease.

Pulse Ghana reports that Lance Corporal Agbeko has called on the Government of Ghana and the public to support the deprived in society to help ameliorate their plight, especially persons living with disabilities.

Lance Corporal Agbeko is famed for his generous deeds as he has donated pairs of crutches to physically challenged persons, fixed broken bridges and poor roads in Accra in the past to prevent road accidents.

Police Officer Grabs Humanitarian Award

Not long go, he received another humanitarian award as the Best Civil Servant for the year 2021 from the Humanitarian Global Awards.

The 2021 edition of the Humanitarian Awards Global took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel under the theme Celebrating changemakers.

Humanitarian Awards Global is organised every year to recognise and celebrate individuals, volunteer leaders, NGOs, companies, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals for their enormous contributions to society.

