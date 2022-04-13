The viral sacked dancing security boys have shared on social media their excitement at finally moving overseas

The Nigerian lads shared new photos on their first day at a university in Cyprus and gushed about their new looks

The new international students expressed gratitude to Nigerians for the love and for being a part of their success story

The young security boys who were sacked for dancing on duty have left Nigerians gushing as they showed off their new looks since flying out of the country.

The Nigerians were given overseas scholarships by the General Overseer of Omega Power Power, Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye after their dance video went viral.

They appreciated netizens for the love shown to them. Photo Credit: @happie_boys1

In a new post shared on their Instagram handle, the Happie Boys marvelled at their physical transformation barely three days since they arrived in Cyprus for studies.

They shared photos from their first day in school and appreciated Nigerians for being part of their support system.

They wrote:

"First Day In School, “New Skit Loading”… Thunder Fire Poverty, See As Our Skin Don Fresh under 3 Days We Arrived Here In Cyprus Thank Y’all For The Support And Love, Y’all Made It Possible For Us To Be Here Today❤️ Much Love From HappieBoys To You."

See their post below:

Social media reacts

@jazzydvillagegirl said:

"Congratulations guys. Please concentrate on your studies and leave skit for now. All the best.."

@iam_raymondsvictor said:

"Na wah oo, chicken republic staffs go dey get fever for office now oo Dey think their life , the manager fit go dey beat wife for house , eya ,celebrate grace."

@mullerdc_144 said:

"Did anyone noticed this. Happy Bois Slime guy didn’t change his phone. And other fat guy his using 3camera. What doesn’t that means. Seems weird. Check their post slime guy always with charging phone power Bank. Kindly get the boi a better phone."

@okporiepius said:

"Make una ask boys Wetin them Dey do for Cyprus …no be pictures and skit una go there go do."

@ayaworanmediahouse said

"Nice one, but guys stay focused please. You can't afford to mess this chance up. Just my one cemt."

Man who made a video of the sacked dancing security boys had got abroad scholarship

Meanwhile, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, previously reported that the young man who had recorded the clip of the sacked dancing security boys had bagged an overseas scholarship.

In a video shared on their Instagram page, Caleb from Ehime Mbano in Imo state excitedly announced that he was also offered a scholarship to the same university by the pastor.

Caleb, who identified himself as the boys' manager, said he handles their Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The young man and the boys' appreciated the pastor for the kind gesture when they called at his mansion.

