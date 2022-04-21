Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW recently shared videos of his boss' son and third child, Ifeanyi playing in his mansion

The young boy delightfully watched cartoon on his father's big TV screen as he went about scattering the area

Aside from watching the huge Bang and Olufsen TV that allegedly cost Davido N68m, Ifeanyi also climbed on the stand

Davido's son Ifeanyi has no idea how much the things in his father's house costs and just being a toddler, he plays with everything.

In a series of clips shared by Isreal DMW, Ifeanyi was seen playing around Davido's tastefully furnished living room as he watched cartoon on the huge Bang and Olufsen TV.

Ifeanyi watches cartoon in father's mansion Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: UGC

Ifeanyi scattered the area as he danced, jumped from the floor to couch, and even decided that standing on the mount where the TV which reportedly cost Davido N68m was placed is a good view.

Isreal also played with his boss' son and appeared to be the only person with him in the living area at the time.

At a point, Ifeanyi took a rest as he laid on the floor and continued watching his cartoon upside down.

See clips from the videos below:

Ifeanyi stands on Davido's TV Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Davido's Imade throws Easter picnic

Davido's first child Imade celebrated Easter with her friends by throwing a fun and colourful picnic.

In a video shared by the six-year-old on her Instagram page, the space where the event took place was well decorated with balloons and beautiful props.

Easter bunnies in props and live rabbits were also present with exotic food and fruits for the kids to munch on after the different games they played.

Imade's bestie, Tiwa Savage's Jamil was spotted in the video and the entire party ended up at Davido's mansion.

Davido's Lamborghini 2021 Christmas Gift Finally Lands in Nigeria

Nigerian singer Davido has finally taken delivery of the car he bought for himself as a Christmas gift in December 2021.

Sharing the update on his Instagram story, the If crooner tagged the video "Welcome Home" as the vehicle got out of the truck carrying it.

New whip alert In the clip, men could be seen assisting as the vehicle made its way into the musician's compound.

