Davido’s Son Scatters His Tastefully Furnished Living Room, Stands on Over GH¢1m TV As He Watches Cartoon
- Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW recently shared videos of his boss' son and third child, Ifeanyi playing in his mansion
- The young boy delightfully watched cartoon on his father's big TV screen as he went about scattering the area
- Aside from watching the huge Bang and Olufsen TV that allegedly cost Davido N68m, Ifeanyi also climbed on the stand
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Davido's son Ifeanyi has no idea how much the things in his father's house costs and just being a toddler, he plays with everything.
In a series of clips shared by Isreal DMW, Ifeanyi was seen playing around Davido's tastefully furnished living room as he watched cartoon on the huge Bang and Olufsen TV.
Ifeanyi scattered the area as he danced, jumped from the floor to couch, and even decided that standing on the mount where the TV which reportedly cost Davido N68m was placed is a good view.
The moment Fidelis Anosike & Rita Dominic make entrance with lovely dance steps at their traditional wedding in Imo
Isreal also played with his boss' son and appeared to be the only person with him in the living area at the time.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
At a point, Ifeanyi took a rest as he laid on the floor and continued watching his cartoon upside down.
See clips from the videos below:
Davido's Imade throws Easter picnic
Davido's first child Imade celebrated Easter with her friends by throwing a fun and colourful picnic.
In a video shared by the six-year-old on her Instagram page, the space where the event took place was well decorated with balloons and beautiful props.
Easter bunnies in props and live rabbits were also present with exotic food and fruits for the kids to munch on after the different games they played.
Imade's bestie, Tiwa Savage's Jamil was spotted in the video and the entire party ended up at Davido's mansion.
'World billionaire' Oliver Kahn The Ship Dealer flaunts Rolls Royce as he celebrates Easter in Dubai, photos drop
Davido's Lamborghini 2021 Christmas Gift Finally Lands in Nigeria
Nigerian singer Davido has finally taken delivery of the car he bought for himself as a Christmas gift in December 2021.
Sharing the update on his Instagram story, the If crooner tagged the video "Welcome Home" as the vehicle got out of the truck carrying it.
New whip alert In the clip, men could be seen assisting as the vehicle made its way into the musician's compound.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh