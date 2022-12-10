A young Nigerian content creator and influencer has garnered mixed reactions with photos of her brand-new Lexus GX 460

Princess Ife posed in front of the luxury whip donning a dress with a high slash in the admirable images

A netizen shared that the whip isn't an original after the pictures of Ife's beautiful whip surfaced

She posed in front of the deluxe whip parked inside a residence, where she flexed her slender figure in a dress with a high slash.

Sharing the stunning images on her Twitter account, the content creator said:

Photos of Nigerian content creator Princess Ife. Credit: @ife_luve.

Source: Twitter

''Bought me a new car! I’ve always wanted a Lexus GX 460, grateful for my little wins.''

Elsewhere on her Twitter feed, Princess Ife showed off another luxury whip and her wardrobe selection.

The recent images showing her new Lexus GX 460 garnered mixed reactions, with some saying the car is not an original.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Princess Ife sparks mixed reactions

@mujano_004 posted:

Can someone tell us she's just pulling a prank, not that I'm doubting her source of income, but a bank manager can't afford this with just his/her basic salary?

@ife_luve replied @mujano_004:

My dear, it’s no pranks. That’s the receipt up there lol. I’m an influencer plus I post skit videos on Facebook with millions of views. FB pays in $. Below are some videos plus the views they acquired. You’re welcome.

@samsmbah commented:

The car is not an original Gx460 it was formally a gx470 2006 upgraded to a 2022 Gx460 Lexus. Anyway congratulations But, don't worry next move pls ask for Real Gx460 2022 is about 35m to 45m depending on the features. Shine your eyes when buying a car. Shalom.

@OAlongeh asked:

What do you do for a living, my dear? Before I go tap from your grace.

@Anointedfx replied:

She’s a content creator I don sabi this girl since 2017 She started Comedy with The likes of Oluwadolarz.

@iamlasspet commented:

Congratulations but I beg which work you dey do.

@Tobezz042 posted:

Do you just say little win, oh com'on this is huge you get to celebrate hugely, kudos ma! How are you gonna warm the elegant car for me?

@ife_luve replied:

Thank you.

