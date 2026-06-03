Renowned Hollywood actor Idris Elba has been officially knighted by King Charles III during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

The 75-year-old British monarch honoured the movie star for his extensive services to young people and his impactful anti-knife crime campaigns

The actor was accompanied to the royal event by his wife, Sabrina Elba, where he knelt before the King and rose with his new title

Renowned Hollywood movie star Idris Elba has officially entered the British elite after receiving a knighthood from King Charles III.

Hollywood star Idris Elba officially receives knighthood from King Charles III. Image credit: KTLA

Source: UGC

The investiture ceremony, which took place at Windsor Castle on June 2, 2026, marked a full-circle moment for the actor who was raised by working-class immigrant parents in East London.

The 75-year-old monarch conferred the prestigious honour on the actor not just for his film achievements, but mainly for his relentless youth advocacy and community empowerment.

At the age of 18, a timely financial grant from what is now known as The King’s Trust helped the young Elba attend the National Youth Music Theatre, launching his global acting career.

While millions of fans across the globe recognise him as the star of major blockbuster projects like "Luther" and "The Wire," the royal title recognised his life away from the cameras.

The knighthood specifically highlighted his years of anti-knife crime campaigns and the extensive work done through the Elba Hope Foundation, an organisation he co-founded to create sustainable opportunities for vulnerable teenagers.

The Instagram post below captures the moment the King knighted Hollywood actor Idris Elba for his enormous work with young people.

Netizens react to Idris Elba's royal title

Accompanied by his wife, Sabrina Elba, the movie icon knelt before the British monarch in alignment with ancient royal tradition and successfully rose to his feet as Sir Idris Elba.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the actor's knighthood below:

randydmcwhorter said:

"This is wonderful!!! Great actor, great Human!!!❤️"

audriannastrickland wrote:

"Lovely!!!"

olaakerele commented:

"Congratulations, sir."

smithpoppy303 added:

"👏🏼👏🏼Congratulations well deserved 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼."

Deborahamah_ stated:

"Wowwwww 🔥."

Idris Elba visits President Mahama to propose a collaboration with the government to develop an ultra-modern film village. Photo source: Idris Elba, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Idris Elba pays courtesy visit to Mahama

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning Hollywood actor Idris Elba recently paid a courtesy call to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House.

The English-born Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean actor beamed with excitement as he exchanged pleasantries with President Mahama for the first time since the latter's return to power after the 2024 general elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh