An eyewitness has shared how the Accra Central fire reportedly began and spread rapidly through Tudu

The female trader described seeing flames move from the Water Works area toward the Tudu Police Station, destroying several shops

Heavy rainfall on the same night reportedly worsened the chaos, leading to flooding and a building collapse in Adenta

An eyewitness account has shed light on how the fire outbreak at Accra Central began and quickly escalated through the busy Tudu enclave.

Eyewitness account details how the Accra Central fire spread, raising major concern as scenes unfold. Image credit: Akwasi Bugati/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Akwesi Bugati at the scene of the devastation on June 3, 2026, the trader said the blaze was first spotted around the Water Works area before spreading toward the Tudu Police Station.

She said several shops were consumed by the fire, with many of the affected stores dealing in imported cloth from Togo within the Accra Central business hub.

Visibly distressed, she described watching helplessly as the flames engulfed structures in and around the police station area.

The incident occurred on a night marked by heavy rainfall, which also led to flooding in several parts of the city and the reported collapse of a two-storey building in Adenta.

Netizens react to inferno engulfing Tudu shops

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the fire incident at Accra Central, also known as Tudu:

nanaa. Fua said:

"I hope no one was stuck inside the building or injured? God have mercy on Ghana. Today, the way it is raining heavily nonstop, unlike previous rains, hmm, June be good to us @akwasibugati."

obtalajnr commented:

"So much going on this evening ei."

xan_musique wrote:

"June 3 biom de3 June 3 biom ei😢."

highesttodkdj remarked:

"Another yawa this year."

Youngjuicy2 stated:

"Aei June 3 boim? Awurade hmmm"

The Instagram videos below capture the intense fire outbreak scenes at Accra Central on June 3, 2026.

Fire incident at Saglemi housing project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the fire service successfully extinguished a fire that broke out at the Saglemi Housing project.

The fire engulfed five 40-foot containers previously used as offices for the contractors on-site.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known; however, the fire service said it has commenced investigations into the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh