Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie was visited at home by popular Nigerian music duo AG MAH

The Nollywood legend’s fresh appearance came after he had stayed away from screens for some time

His resurfacing excited many fans, especially after recent fake reports about his passing trended online

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Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has warmed hearts online after he was seen in a new video during a visit by popular Nigerian singer duo AG MAH.

Pete Edochie’s fresh look in a new video gets fans talking. Image credit: AG Mah, Pete Edochie

Source: UGC

The respected Nollywood legend, who has not been very visible on screens in recent times, received the singers at his home, where they played their music for him.

The beautiful moment quickly caught the attention of fans, with many expressing joy over seeing the actor looking calm, fresh, and healthy as he continues to age gracefully.

Pete Edochie, widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest screen icons, has earned deep respect over the years for his powerful acting, wise words, and commanding presence in Nigerian movies.

For many movie lovers, his face brings back memories of the golden era of Nollywood, where he became one of the most recognisable figures on television and in home videos.

Pete Edochie made a rare appearance

In the video, AG MAH appeared excited as they spent time with the actor and played their songs for him.

Pete Edochie listened with interest, creating a touching moment between two generations of Nigerian entertainers.

His appearance sparked reactions online, as many fans said they had missed seeing him publicly. Others admired how strong and fresh he looked despite his age.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens reacted to his resurfacing

Some social media users also described the visit as a sign of respect, noting that younger entertainers continue to recognise the impact of legends like Pete Edochie on African entertainment.

The actor’s calm presence in the video also got people talking, with many saying he still carries the same aura that made him a household name across Africa.

Check out some comments below:

Holy Vybe commented:

"He never smiled in his entire life,,,I love the legend."

Maria commented:

"Omoh, he’s so strong 💪 but I'm scared of him 🥺."

Jonathan commented:

"For a second I was scared, until I heard him speaking, live on legend🥰."

De fundz commented:

"His movies traumatised my childhood."

Death rumours about Pete Edochie dismissed

The video comes not long after false reports about Pete Edochie’s death trended online.

The rumours caused concern among fans before they were dismissed as fake. The actor himself also spoke against such reports, making it clear that he was alive.

For that reason, his latest appearance brought relief to many people who had been worried after seeing the fake news online.

Pete Edochie remains one of the most respected names in Nollywood. Though he may not appear in films as regularly as before, his influence in the industry remains strong.

His meeting with AG MAH has now given fans another beautiful moment to celebrate, proving once again that the veteran actor is still loved across generations.

78-year-old Nigerian actor Pete Edochie denies the latest death rumours, which he says are circulated regularly. Photo source: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie spoke on latest death hoax

Previously, YEN.com.gh legend Pete Edochie reported that Nollywood has denied death rumours, stating that he is alive and in good health.

The veteran actor reflected on repeated death hoaxes about him, citing multiple similar instances.

In an interview, he also shared the family impact of false reports while expressing his gratitude for life.

Source: YEN.com.gh