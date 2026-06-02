Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Kudus Mohammed has reportedly failed after the final Black Stars squad for the World Cup was released

The Ghanaian man of God indicated that Ghana's star boy would be forced to the tournament despite his injury, but would not play well

With Kudus's name excluded from the list, many believe his prediction has failed, sparking social media reactions among football lovers

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy on Kudus Mohammed has appeared to have failed, sparking a stir online.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's Kudus prophecy appears to have failed as the final Black Stars squad for the World Cup drops. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Kudus Mohammed

Source: Facebook

On June 1, Ghana's head coach, Carlos Queiroz, unveiled the final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing weeks of speculation to an end ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Unfortunately, Kudus Mohammed could not make it to the final list, triggering widespread reactions across the internet.

Following the final list, Prophet Telvin Sowah's old prediction on the footballer has resurfaced, with many believing that the prophet has failed.

The Facebook post announcing the final Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup is below.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's Kudus prophecy

In a live discussion on Okay FM, Prophet Telvin Sowah stated that Mohammed Kudus would make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the man of God noted that the footballer might experience a burning sensation around his leg and would not perform as expected.

In another video, he confirmed his prediction, saying;

"Kudus will be forced to the World Cup despite his injury, but as I said earlier, he won't be able to finish the first half; he will experience a burning sensation around his leg, and he won't play again.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah is below.

Telvin Sowah Kudus prophecy appears failed

After Kudus Mohammed was excluded from the final Black Stars squad for the World Cup, football fans have reacted strongly, claiming the prophecy may have failed.

Dan Kwabena wrote:

"Telvin must explain, how come Kudus could go to the World Cup."

Emma:

"Now that they dismantle the Black Stars and Kudus couldn't go, what next?"

Joseph:

"Eeeiii asem oooh. Disappointment paa nie."

Godwin Grey:

"Please try to adjust this timeline now that Kudus is not going. We beg paaa."

Telvin Sowah's dumsor sabotage prophecy resurfaces

Meanwhile, the leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy garnered headlines over a prescient prophecy.

After fire broke out at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo)'s Substation Switchyard in Akosombo on April 23, 2026, Ghanaians endured hours of power outages amid an already frustrating return of dumsor.

Social media conversation also surrounded whether the act was accidental or a case of sabotage to make the government unpopular.

In a resurfaced video, the man of God warned that President Mahama's NDC government would face potential sabotage in the energy sector.

Prophet Telvin added that the power sector issues were just one of three instances of sabotage this government would face, warning of impending sabotage against GoldBod and more market fires.

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about the outcome of Arsenal and Manchester City's EPL showdown on April 19, 2026. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin predicts English Premier League winner

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah sparked reactions after predicting a difficult clash for Arsenal ahead of their title-deciding game.

He warned that the match against Manchester City on April 19 would be tough and hinted at a potential obstacle for the Gunners’ EPL ambitions.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prediction about the potential outcome of the EPL title decider sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh