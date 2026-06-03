Media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has dismissed long-standing rumours of a feud with broadcaster Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, stating that the two have never had any personal issues despite years of public speculation.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Woyeje said reports suggesting tension between her and Delay were unfounded, stressing that they maintained a cordial working relationship during their time together at Top Radio.

"I don't have any issue with Delay. We used to work together at Top Radio. We've never had any issue at all," she said.

Addressing the origins of the rumours, Woyeje explained that speculation emerged after she took over Delay's programme following the latter's departure from the station.

According to her, Delay had planned to leave the station quietly without informing management.

However, management later became aware of her intention to exit and began searching for a replacement.

Woyeje said station executives eventually asked her to step into the role because they believed she was capable of handling the programme.

She recalled accepting the offer under significant pressure, disclosing that some colleagues advised her not to mention Delay's name on air initially as part of efforts to retain the show's audience.

The broadcaster noted that management's primary objective was to keep the station operating smoothly and prevent a mass loss of listeners after Delay's exit.

While admitting that replacing Delay may have had unintended consequences for her former colleague's listener base, Woyeje maintained that the situation never resulted in personal animosity between them.

The veteran radio presenter reiterated that claims of a feud between herself and Delay are false, insisting that their professional paths crossed during a transitional period at the station.

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Source: YEN.com.gh