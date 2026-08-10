Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has recalled a frightening movie stunt that nearly cost him his life about 15 years ago

The actor said he was required to jump from a two-storey building while playing an armed robber in a Miracles Films Production movie

Despite suffering a broken leg during the stunt, Lil Win said he still travelled to Techiman that same day for a scheduled show

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Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has recounted a scary experience on a movie set about 15 years ago which nearly left him with a serious neck injury.

Lil Win shares how a movie role almost ended tragically 15 years ago. Image credit: Lil Win

Source: UGC

The Kumawood star shared that the incident happened while he was playing the role of an armed robber in a movie produced by Miracles Films Production.

According to Lil Win, he was paid about GH¢9,000 for the role, but one particular scene required him to perform a dangerous stunt that he now believes should have been handled by a trained stunt performer.

He explained that he was asked to jump from a two-storey building as cameras captured the scene from different positions.

Lil Win recalled risky movie stunt

Lil Win said the safer approach would have been for a stunt performer to execute the jump before he was substituted into the scene afterwards.

He compared the technique to another movie, David Ba, explaining that although viewers may have believed he was riding a motorbike in some scenes, another person actually performed the difficult part before he took over.

For the armed robber role, however, Lil Win said he had to perform the jump himself.

He recalled:

“The cameras were three, and I jumped, but I had to redo it because one camera couldn't capture.”

It was during the second attempt that things went dangerously wrong.

According to the actor, his leg accidentally got caught by a wire while he was jumping. The incident affected his landing, with Lil Win saying his neck nearly hit the ground.

Fortunately, he landed in a way that prevented a potentially life-threatening neck injury, but his leg was badly affected.

Lil Win performed despite a broken leg

Lil Win said the accident left him with a broken leg and required immediate attention.

However, his day was far from over.

The actor revealed that he already had a show scheduled in Techiman that same day and decided not to cancel his appearance despite the painful injury.

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His injured leg was bandaged, and he secured a wheelchair and crutches before travelling to honour the engagement.

Lil Win's story offers a glimpse into some of the risks actors took behind the scenes during the earlier years of Kumawood, particularly at a time when specialised stunt performers were not always used for dangerous scenes.

About 15 years later, the actor can look back on the incident as one of the most frightening moments of his movie career, especially considering how differently the fall could have ended.

Lil Win donated to Kyeiwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win reunited with veteran Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa in the United States and made a generous $500 cash donation to her.

Lil Win is among a host of Ghanaian celebrities who travelled to the United States to support the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans flooded the comments with warm reactions, with many praising Lil Win for showing love to one of Ghana's greatest female actresses

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Source: YEN.com.gh