Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts released a breakdown of the country's top 10 tourist attractions for 2025

The 10 sites together drew 1,377,588 visitors, accounting for 77% of all tourism visits recorded in Ghana that year

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park topped the list, with Kakum National Park and Cape Coast Castle also among the leading destinations

Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie, released a ranking of the country's ten most-visited attractions in 2025, shedding light on where both local and international visitors are choosing to spend their time.

Collectively, the 10 sites attracted 1,377,588 visitors last year, representing 77% of all recorded tourism activity across the country.

Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts releases a breakdown of the country's top 10 tourist attractions for 2025. Credit: Craig Pershouse

Source: Getty Images

This is a figure that underscores how heavily concentrated Ghana's tourism footprint remains around a handful of landmark destinations.

In all, the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts disclosed that international tourist arrivals reached 1,306,962 people in 2025, which is an increase over the 2024 figure of 1,288,804.

Domestic tourism grew from 1.68 million visits in 2024 to 1.79 million visits in 2025, representing a 7% growth.

The total revenue generated from the arrivals in 2025 is $4.34 billion.

Ghana's Top 10 Tourist Attractions

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra topped the list, reinforcing the site's enduring status as one of the most symbolic destinations in West Africa. Kakum National Park in the Central Region came in second, followed by the Bonsu Arboretum and Eco Park in third.

Cape Coast Castle, long regarded as one of the most historically significant sites on the continent due to its connection to the transatlantic slave trade, ranked fourth. Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the seat of the Asante Kingdom, placed fifth, while Kumasi Zoo and Accra Zoo followed in sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Elmina Castle, another UNESCO World Heritage site in the Central Region, came in eighth. Shai Hills Resource Reserve rounded out the lower half of the list in ninth place, with Aburi Botanical Gardens in the Eastern Region completing the top ten.

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park Kakum National Park Bonsu Arboretum/ Eco Park Cape Coast Castle Manhyia Palace Kumasi Zoo Accra Zoo Elmina Castle Shai Hills Resource Reserve Aburi Botanical Gardens

What the Numbers Say About Ghana's Tourism Landscape

The ranking reveals a clear pattern: cultural and heritage sites continue to draw the largest share of visitors to Ghana.

Castles and historical monuments linked to the country's colonial and pre-colonial past feature prominently, as do wildlife and nature reserves that offer alternatives to urban tourism.

The concentration of visitor numbers at just ten venues also signals both the strength of these flagship sites and the potential for growth at lesser-known destinations across the country's regions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh