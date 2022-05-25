Dor Bahadur Khapangi arrived in the arms of a relative to collect his Guinness World Record certificate on Tuesday, May 24

The 17-year-old is now the new record holder as the world's shortest living male teenager at 2ft 4.9 inches

The CEO of the Tourism Board of Nepal handed Khapangi the certificate at a small ceremony in Kathmandu

The Guinness World Records has confirmed Dor Bahadur Khapangi from Nepal as the shortest male teenager alive.

Dor Bahadur Khapangi, who measures just 73.43cm, stands with his new Guinness World Record certificate in Kathmandu. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Source: Twitter

Khapangi, born on November 14, 2004, is now 17 years old, and his measurement was done on March 23, 2022, in the capital of Nepal, Kathmandu.

In a statement issued by the Guinness World Records on Tuesday, May 24, Khapangi was confirmed to be an average height of 73.43 cm (2 ft 4.9 in).

His brother acted as a spokesperson for Khapangi during the ceremony since the teen was shy in front of the cameras.

"I'm happy that my brother has received a Guinness World Records certificate," said Khapangi’s older brother, Nara Bahadur Khapangi.

The 17-year-old boy was later presented with his Guinness World Records certificate by Nepal Tourism Board CEO Dhananjay Regmi.

The youngest son of two Nepalese farmers, Khapangi lives in the Sindhuli district, around 130 kilometres southeast of the capital, with his parents and siblings.

At the moment, he is studying in his village's school.

However, his brother hopes that Guinness World Records' recognition will help further Khapangi's education.

"Dor Bahadur was all fine when he was born. He, however, did not grow from the age of seven," Nara Bahadur Khapangi reported to La Prensa Latina.

"His peers grew but Dor Bahadur did not. We do not know why," he added.

Shortest People

Previously, the title for the shortest living male teenager was held by Khagendra Thapa Magar and just like Khapangi, Khagendra was also Nepalese.

Born in October 1992, Khagendra had primordial dwarfism and was measured to be 65.58 cm (2 ft 1.8 in)

After his 18th birthday, Khagendra became the shortest living man (mobile) and sadly passed at only 27 in 2020.

The overall shortest person in the world is the shortest living female living (mobile), Jyoti Amge from India.

With her 62.8 cm, she has been an iconic part of the Guinness World Records' family since 2009.

Amge has been a proud Hall Of Fame inductee and has appeared in many editions of the Guinness World Records book.

Measuring ten centimetres more than Jyoti, Colombia's Edward Niño Hernandez is the shortest man living (mobile).

Hernandez's record was confirmed in 2020 in Bogotá, where he measured 72.1 cm.

Shortest family in the world

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported a family comprised of short-statured relatives in India, the Chaudhary family, has continued to put smiles on people's faces despite the challenges they face as a result of their stature.

The family makes skits and post on their TikTok page @chotu_bhopali.000 which has 337.9k followers as thousands of people watch their videos.

In a post by @borndifferentshow on Instagram, the family revealed that they never felt they can't do anything because of their height.

The head of the family, Raju Choudhary, said:

"We wake up at 5am to make videos and we keep making them until 7-8am. Then we have breakfast and leave for work. "

"I don't care about the problems we face but I don't want my children to face any of them. We decided that instead of thinking it as a weakness, we would make it our strength,' he added.

Raju is only 4feet tall, while his wife Halli, along with their children Shashi and Karan, are all shorter than him.

Source: YEN.com.gh