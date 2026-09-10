A recent encounter involving Finance Minister Ato Forson has attracted attention

His brief response to a bold prediction has added another layer to the growing discussion around Ghana’s political future

The development comes as interest continues to build around the NDC’s next presidential race

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson has responded positively to a prophecy that he will one day become the President of Ghana.

The prophecy was made by a male resident during a tour of communities in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, where Dr Forson also served as the Member of Parliament.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson responds to prophecy about becoming Ghana’s next president. Photo credit: Cassiel Ato Forson/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

As the Finance Minister interacted with residents in the constituency, one of them shouted that he would eventually become Ghana’s president.

“Uncle Ato, you will one day become the President of Ghana,” the resident said.

Dr Forson responded affirmatively, saying, “I have heard you.”

Ato Forson’s response fuels presidential speculation

The resident’s prophecy and the Finance Minister’s response come amid growing speculation about his possible interest in contesting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary in 2027.

Dr Forson is among several senior figures whose names have been mentioned in discussions about who could succeed President John Dramani Mahama as the NDC’s presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

Although the politicians being linked to the race have not formally declared their intentions, their activities and public engagements have continued to fuel speculation about their possible ambitions.

Watch the Facebook video below:

When is the NDC flagbearer race?

President Mahama, having secured a second term in the 2024 presidential election, will not be constitutionally eligible to contest the 2028 election.

The NDC will therefore have to elect a new presidential candidate ahead of the 2028 general election.

Several prominent figures in the governing party have consequently begun positioning themselves for the potential contest, although none of the leading names has officially announced a bid.

According to several polls published by Global InfoAnalytics, the potential NDC flagbearer race could become a three-horse contest involving current National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Finance Minister Dr Ato Forson and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

For now, however, none of the three has formally confirmed plans to contest the NDC’s presidential primary.

The prophecy directed at Dr Forson and his response are therefore likely to generate further interest in the ongoing discussions about President Mahama’s potential successor.

Prophet Badu Kobi prophesies NDC's next flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of Glorious Wave Church International had prophesied that the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, would emerge as the NDC’s 2028 flagbearer in a viral TikTok video.

The prophet claimed that God had revealed the outcome to him as far back as March 2025, two months into President Mahama’s second term in office.

Badu Kobi stressed that his prophecy had carried no ill will towards other contenders, including Asiedu Nketia, Ato Forson and Haruna Iddrisu, who had been tipped as frontrunners.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh