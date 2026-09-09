Omotunde Ogundimu appeared on Instagram on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, with her head shaved, signalling that she is undergoing chemotherapy

The Nollywood actress disclosed that friends, fans, and well-wishers have visited, prayed, and contributed financially to support her treatment

Ogundimu previously shared in an interview that she was fighting cervical cancer, though her Instagram post did not specify the type

Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu has opened up about a private health battle, confirming to her followers that she is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Reactions as Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu shares cancer battle with positive message. Photo credit@omotundeogundimu

Source: Instagram

The actress announced on Instagram on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, appearing in a post with her head completely shaved. The look, commonly associated with chemotherapy, left little doubt about the seriousness of her condition.

Rather than communicate distress, Ogundimu's message struck a tone of faith and quiet determination.

"Going through cancer treatment is not easy o, but God is in total control; I am positive about my healing," she wrote.

Omotunde Ogundimu's cancer journey

While the actress did not disclose the specific type of cancer in her Instagram post, she had addressed the matter more directly in a previous interview, where she disclosed she is battling cervical cancer.

In the same post, Ogundimu took a moment to acknowledge the people who have gathered around her during this difficult period.

She noted that friends, fans, and supporters have paid her visits, offered prayers, and contributed money towards her treatment costs, suggesting she has a strong community standing by her as she navigates the process.

Fans rally behind Omotunde Ogundimu

The post drew a wave of heartfelt responses from followers, many of whom shared personal stories and words of encouragement in the comments section.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@xiexie__bosch wrote:

"Hmmmm… I was there twice for two different kinds of cancer. I def know what she's talking about. God showed himself strong twice for me."

@lattydolly reacted:

"At this point, I might just leave the internet. This is so much and scaring."

@ayotjohnson commented:

"What's with this cancer thing? God's healing in Jesus mighty name."

@badewoleose shared:

"Divine intervention and healing in Jesus mighty name."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem dies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem had passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Her death was confirmed by TAMPAN Ogun State Governor Owolabi Ajasa on Tuesday, September 1.

Her passing came just eight days after veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, also died following a battle with cancer.

The two heartbreaking losses have plunged Nollywood into mourning, with fans and colleagues remembering Kareem’s final appeal for help with her treatment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh