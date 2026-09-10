Elon Musk's first wife, Justine Musk, has made a series of allegations about their marriage in a new documentary about the billionaire

The documentary, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 8, 2026

Justine Musk also addresses Musk's relationship with their transgender daughter, Vivian, in the nearly four-hour film

Elon Musk's first wife, Justine Musk, has publicly discussed her marriage to the Tesla and SpaceX founder for the first time in a new documentary, making several allegations about his behaviour during their relationship.

Elon Musk’s first wife, Justine Musk, opens up about their failed marriage and makes allegations against him. Image credit: Bosenlo Omowumi Bodunrin

Source: Facebook

Justine features prominently in director Alex Gibney's documentary titled Musk, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on 8 September 2026.

Gibney, an Oscar-winning filmmaker, constructed the nearly four-hour film through extensive interviews and research into Musk's personal, business and political life.

Justine Musk's allegations about the marriage

The two were married from 2000 to 2008 and had six children together.

In the documentary, Justine describes the marriage as emotionally damaging, alleging that Elon Musk regularly belittled her and dismissed her feelings.

She says her experiences during the relationship were what first introduced her to the concept of gaslighting.

Among the specific incidents she recounts is a moment during their wedding dance, in which she claims Musk told her he was the "alpha" in their relationship.

She also alleges he made critical and dismissive comments about her throughout their time together.

The couple's first child, Nevada, died in 2002 at ten weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Justine disputes Musk's account of the circumstances surrounding their son's death, according to reports about the film.

Elon Musk's relationship with daughter

The documentary also explores Musk's strained relationship with his daughter, Vivian.

Justine Musk reportedly discusses the tension between the two and claims that Musk asked her to relay a message to Vivian telling her he still loves her.

Musk did not take part in the film. He had previously labelled the project a "hit piece" and questioned Gibney's intentions. The filmmaker, however, maintained that the documentary was grounded in thorough research and wide-ranging interviews.

Other contributors to the film include Musk's former partner Ashley St. Clair, journalist Zoë Schiffer, Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard and AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. The full film runs approximately 225 minutes, excluding its intermission.

The documentary is scheduled for a broader theatrical release on 16 October 2026, which is expected to bring the personal accounts of Musk's private life to a significantly larger audience.

The Facebook video of Elon Musk's first wife is below.

Who is Damian Musk, the billionaire's son?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Damian Musk, the son of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and author Justine Musk. The article examines his family background, education, siblings and interests in physics, music and fiction writing.

Damian is one of triplets born through IVF after his parents lost their first child, Nevada Alexander, to sudden infant death syndrome. He has pursued a non-traditional education and developed an early interest in quantum information and high-energy physics.

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Source: YEN.com.gh