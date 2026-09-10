Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sent a goodwill message to the three schools competing in the 2026 NSMQ grand finale

Bawumia described PRESEC, St. Augustine's College and Accra Academy as some of Ghana's finest schools ahead of the showdown

The former vice president urged all three finalists to give their best, saying the competition goes beyond who lifts the trophy

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Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has extended a message of goodwill to the three schools set to face off in the grand finale of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) on Thursday, September 11, 2026.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sends a strong message to PRESEC, Augusco and Accra Academy ahead of the NSMQ finale. Image credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Twitter

The message, shared on social media, addressed Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), St. Augustine's College (AUGUSCO) and Accra Academy Senior High School as they prepare to compete for Ghana's most coveted academic title.

Bawumia backs all three NSMQ finalists

In his statement, the former vice president acknowledged the stature of the competing institutions and the weight of the occasion.

"Today, three of Ghana's finest schools go head-to-head in the grand finale of the NSMQ: Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, St. Augustine's College, and Accra Academy Senior High School," he wrote.

Bawumia encouraged the contestants to perform to their full potential and reminded them that their journey to the final is itself a mark of distinction.

He stressed that the outcome of the contest should not define how the finalists are regarded, stating that all three schools have already demonstrated their excellence by reaching the grand stage.

"I wish you the very best as you compete for the ultimate prize. Whatever the outcome, you are all champions of Ghana's future," he added.

He closed his message with personal well-wishes directed at each school.

"Good luck, PRESEC, Augusco and Accra Aca," he stated.

NSMQ 2026 grand finale draws national attention

The 2026 NSMQ grand finale has generated considerable public interest across Ghana.

The three finalists, PRESEC, St. Augustine's College and Accra Academy, are among the country's most decorated secondary schools, and their meeting in the final has heightened expectations for a fiercely contested showdown.

The NSMQ is widely regarded as one of Ghana's most prestigious academic competitions, testing students in science and mathematics under live broadcast conditions.

Reaching the grand finale is considered a significant achievement, and a victory carries enormous prestige for the winning school and its wider community.

With all three institutions boasting strong academic reputations and competitive histories at the quiz, anticipation is high for the conclusion of this year's edition.

The X post of Dr Bawumia is below.

Meet the 3 Accra Academy contestants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the young men representing Accra Academy: Joseph Opoku Madu, Joshua Nii Akwei Addo and Gabrel Kofi Nkansah.

Madu spoke about the lessons they have learnt throughout the competition, particularly the mistakes they made at the One-eighth and Quarter-final Stages.

For Joshua Nii Akwei Addo, their journey reflects the meaning behind the team’s name, “Bl3oo”.

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Source: YEN.com.gh