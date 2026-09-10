Queens Park Rangers manager Julien Stephan raised concern after Tariq Lamptey left the pitch in their Championship clash against Charlton

Stephan admitted the early signs of Lamptey's injury do not look positive as QPR prepare to face West Bromwich Albion

Lamptey is set to undergo scans to determine the full extent of the setback, with a potential Ghana call-up also hanging in the balance

Queens Park Rangers defender Tariq Lamptey faces an uncertain spell on the sidelines after manager Julien Stephan sounded the alarm over the Ghana international's fitness following his early exit against Charlton Athletic on September 9.

Tariq Lamptey receives a worrying update about his fitness after picking up a knock in QPR's Championship game against Charlton. Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Tariq Lamptey receives worrying injury update

Lamptey was substituted after just 35 minutes of QPR's round six Championship fixture at The Valley, with Latvian international Dennis Cirkin stepping in to replace him.

The fact that the right-back was able to walk off the pitch independently offered the club some initial relief, though Stephan's post-match assessment quickly dampened optimism.

Speaking to the press, the French tactician acknowledged he was already wrestling with how to field a competitive squad for Saturday's fixture against West Bromwich Albion, with Lamptey's availability a pressing concern alongside that of fellow absentee Dunne.

"Now we have to find a way to present a competitive team on Saturday. I will reflect on that," Stephan said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

"It's difficult for me to give you more information about them because we have to assess them, but it doesn't present very well."

The 25-year-old is now expected to undergo scans to establish the full extent of the injury.

QPR are bracing for a potentially significant absence, though the club will wait for the results before making any definitive assessment.

Lamptey's QPR season so far

The Black Stars defender arrived at Loftus Road on a free transfer during the summer window after his contract with Serie A side Fiorentina was mutually terminated.

The former Chelsea and Brighton full-back had been building momentum at his new club, contributing one assist across five Championship appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Watch a compilation of Lamptey's performance for QPR, as shared on X:

Beyond the club implications, the injury carries international consequences. Lamptey had reportedly been in contention for a Ghana Black Stars call-up for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

His fitness setback now casts doubt over that prospect.

How injuries derailed Daniel Opare's career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Opare’s dream of breaking into Real Madrid’s first team was derailed by injury just 48 hours before his big opportunity.

Despite spending two years with Los Blancos, the former Black Stars defender never made a competitive appearance for the Spanish giants.

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Source: YEN.com.gh