Sweden's parliament approved sweeping changes to family immigration rules that will take effect on October 1, 2026

Temporary permit holders in Sweden will need to meet a two-year residency requirement before sponsoring family members

The reforms also introduce new provisions for young adults previously at risk of expulsion after turning 18

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Sweden is set to overhaul its family immigration rules on October 1, 2026, following parliamentary approval of a package of measures that will tighten the conditions under which foreigners living in the country can bring relatives to join them.

Sweden's New Family Immigration Rules Taking Effect October 1, 2026

Source: AFP

The changes form part of a wider government effort to strengthen migration controls, touching on everything from asylum arrivals to citizenship eligibility.

Two-Year Wait Before Sponsoring Relatives

Under the revised framework, some holders of temporary residence permits will need to have lived in Sweden for at least two years before their permit can be used as the basis for a family reunification application. The rationale behind the measure is to ensure that sponsors have built a more stable foundation in the country before bringing over a spouse or other eligible relative.

Certain groups will be exempt from this requirement, including specific categories of refugees and unaccompanied minors.

The government is also strengthening its maintenance requirements. Authorities will now have the power to verify that a sponsor's financial situation still meets the required thresholds at the point of permit renewal, meaning a relative's continued right to remain in Sweden could be jeopardised if the sponsoring individual's income falls below the applicable standard.

A Second Chance for Young Adults Facing Expulsion

One notable element of the new legislation addresses what is commonly described in Sweden as "teenage expulsions." Under the updated rules, young people below the age of 21 who previously held permits connected to childhood ties with Sweden may qualify for a new permit after reaching adulthood.

The provision is designed to offer a degree of protection to individuals who grew up in Sweden or spent a significant portion of their early years there, but who later found themselves facing removal from the country.

Broader Migration Tightening in Sweden

The family immigration reforms sit within a broader push by the Swedish government to reduce migration levels. Alongside the October changes, the government has been advancing proposals that would require longer periods of uninterrupted residency and demonstrable financial independence before a person can apply for citizenship.

For foreigners currently in Sweden on temporary permits who are planning to bring relatives over, October 2026 represents a critical deadline. Those potentially affected are strongly encouraged to review their circumstances and eligibility well ahead of the new rules coming into force.

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Source: YEN.com.gh