TV3 presenter Cookie Tee publicly declared her support for Accra Academy ahead of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz finale on September 10

The media personality, a former Head Prefect of St Mary's Senior High School, made the declaration in a video filmed at the TV3 studio

Cookie Tee addressed the entire country in the clip, urging fans to get behind Accra Academy as the school made its historic first NSMQ final appearance

Award-winning TV3 presenter Cookie Tee has courted attention after publicly backing Accra Academy ahead of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale in Accra on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Award-winning TV3 presenter Cookie Tee backs Accra Academy to win their first-ever title in the 2026 NSMQ finale. Photo source: Cookie Tee, National Science & Maths Quiz

Source: Facebook

The media personality, known for her vibrant presence on TV3's "This Morning" show, delivered the declaration in a selfie-style video filmed inside her television studio.

Cookie Tee backs Accra Academy to win

In the clip, Cookie Tee, a former Head Prefect of St Mary's Senior High School, which has a close alliance with Accra Academy, made it clear where her allegiance lay ahead of the 2026 NSMQ finale on September 10, 2026, at 3 pm GMT at UG Premier, Legon PRESEC.

The prestigious Accra-based senior high school will be competing in the finale against two-time winners St Augustine's College and eight-time winners Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon).

Accra Academy, affectionately known as the Jamestown Boys or simply by their battle cry "Bleoo", are competing in the NSMQ finale for the very first time in the school's history, a moment she described as deserving of national celebration.

"They used to be called the 1931 Jamestown Boys, but in contemporary times, you are welcome to say Accra Academy. And once you hear Accra Academy, you have to add the bleoo," she said, leaning into the school's iconic chant.

"For the very first time in history, my boys, your boys, Accra Academy are representing the National Science and Math Quiz. And I know Accra Academy is bringing the trophy home."

Cookie Tee went further, speaking directly to supporters before opening her message to the wider public.

"We are at you back. St Mary's, all your lover girls, the entire country is behind Accra Academy. We wish you well, and we know you bring the trophy home. All the best."

The clip was shared by the school's online community, The Bleoo Hub Faculty, and quickly spread across Facebook, drawing a wave of excitement from Accra Academy and St Mary's alumnus.

The Facebook video of Cookie Tee declaring her support for Accra Academy in the 2026 NSMQ finale is below:

Reactions to Cookie Tee's Accra Academy Support

The video drew enthusiastic reactions from fans of the school.

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from social media users below:

Kwasi Owusu-Hollynord wrote:

"ACASMA 4LYF.... Bleoo. The city is bringing the trophy home."

Angela Wiafe Asamoah-Baffour said:

"Today is an Accra Academy day. We're all rooting for the boys 💙💛💙💛💙💛💙 BLEOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO."

Melody Henewaa Acheampong added:

"A mother of a Merries student. I'm solidly behind Accra Academy. Bleoooo."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh