Finland Announces Conditions Foreign Children Must Meet To Gain Citizenship

Finland's immigration authority has published the conditions foreign children must meet to obtain Finnish citizenship

The requirements differ significantly depending on whether a child is aged 14 and younger or between 15 and 17

A key residency rule change that took effect on 1 October 2024 altered how long teenagers must have lived in Finland before applying

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Finland's immigration authority, the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri), has published the official conditions foreign children must satisfy to obtain Finnish citizenship, with requirements varying by age group.

The framework divides applicants into two categories: children aged 14 and younger, and teenagers aged 15 to 17.

Finland's Immigration Service outlines citizenship conditions for foreign children, varying by age. Key rules change for teenagers' residency and language requirements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Across both groups, establishing the child's identity reliably is the first mandatory step before any application can progress.

This can be done through credible documents such as a valid passport, or by providing verifiable information covering the child's name, date of birth, citizenship, and family ties.

What younger children must satisfy

For children aged 14 and under, the conditions are comparatively straightforward.

The child must be living legally in Finland at the point a decision is reached on their application, meaning they must hold a valid residence permit or another recognised right of residence. Crucially, this age group faces no language proficiency requirement.

Stricter criteria for teenagers

Teenagers between 15 and 17 face a more demanding set of conditions across three areas: residency duration, language ability, and criminal record.

On residency, rules that came into force on 1 October 2024 require applicants in this age group to have lived continuously in Finland for the five years immediately before submitting their application.

Applications lodged before that date were assessed under an earlier standard, which accepted either four consecutive years of residence or six years in total from the age of seven, provided at least two of those years were continuous and recent.

Teenagers who hold Nordic citizenship are subject to a shorter threshold, needing only two continuous years of residence in Finland.

Language proficiency in either Finnish or Swedish is also mandatory for this age group. Teenagers still enrolled in comprehensive school can satisfy this requirement by submitting their most recent school report card, which must show a passing grade in Finnish or Swedish, whether studied as a native language or as a second language.

Additionally, teenagers must have a clean criminal record to be eligible for citizenship consideration.

Finland sets income rule for permanent residence seekers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Finland has announced a new income-based pathway to permanent residence for foreign nationals.

The Finnish Immigration Service listed several application routes under the revised rules. The income-based track is designed for long-term residents who have built stable lives in Finland over an extended period.

To be eligible, an applicant must have lived in Finland continuously for at least four consecutive years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh