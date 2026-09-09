Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda left Nigeria for a two-week vacation on Wednesday, September 9, 2027, the APC confirmed

The ruling party said the break follows an exceptionally demanding first year for the APC national chairman

The APC's National Working Committee will continue running party affairs in Yilwatda's absence

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has temporarily stepped back from his duties and left the country for a two-week vacation, the party announced on Wednesday, September 9, 2027.

APC chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda leaves Nigeria for a two-week holiday as the party’s NWC manages affairs and prepares for the 2027 elections in his absence. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A statement signed by Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda's special adviser on media and information strategy, confirmed the trip and stressed that party operations would continue uninterrupted in his absence.

The National Working Committee (NWC) according to September 9, 2026 reports by Legit.ng, will carry on discharging its responsibilities in line with the APC's constitution and established procedures.

Yilwatda's first year as APC Chairman

The party described the break as "timely and necessary," citing an "exceptionally demanding and eventful first year" since the Plateau-born former minister assumed the chairmanship role.

During that period, Yilwatda engaged in nationwide consultations, extensive travels, and sustained strategic work aimed at positioning the APC for the 2027 electoral cycle.

Among the milestones the party credited to his watch are the organisation and conclusion of the APC national convention, the reinforcement of internal structures, and the conduct of primary elections at multiple levels.

The APC added that these efforts had strengthened its status as Nigeria's dominant political force and one of Africa's largest political organisations.

What happens while Yilwatda is away

The APC was firm in clarifying that Yilwatda's absence should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from party affairs.

During the two weeks, he is expected to "rest, retool and further sharpen his strategic thinking" ahead of what the party regards as a critical electoral season.

Beyond rest, Yilwatda is also expected to use the period to map out the next phase of the party's development and prepare for an upcoming NWC retreat.

That retreat will give party leadership an opportunity to review progress made, identify challenges, and agree on coordinated strategies for the months leading into 2027, including sharpening the APC's overall electoral readiness.

The 2027 general elections are widely regarded as pivotal for the APC and for sustaining President Bola Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Yilwatda is expected back in Nigeria at the end of the two-week period, after which he will resume his full duties as national chairman.

President Tinubu forms APC Body of Advisers for the 2027 election, appointing five seasoned political figures. Image credit: Igbere TV, The Elite Nigeria

Source: UGC

Election: Tinubu's APC assembles five-member advisory team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Bola Tinubu put together a five-member Body of Advisers for the All Progressives Congress 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, drawing on some of Nigeria's most seasoned political figures to anchor the party's re-election effort.

The advisory group is made up entirely of elder statesmen, combining former governors and ex-senators with decades of political experience between them.

Their appointment reflects a deliberate attempt by the ruling party to assemble credible voices with broad national reach ahead of the next general election.

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Source: YEN.com.gh