Man United Star Ronaldo Sets Another unbeatable Record in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score three late winning goals in the Champions League competition

The Portuguese superstar has scored six goals in five matches in the elite competition this season for United

The five-time Ballon Ballon d'Or winner netted all his late winners against Villarreal twice and Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to raise the bar in the Champions League as he became the first player to score three later winners in the competition, The Sun.

Summary of Ronaldo's last-minute winners in this season's Champions League

The Man United striker broke the deadlock in the 78th minute against Villarreal after capitalizing on a defensive error.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score 3 last-minute goals in the Champions League. Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also netted a late winner in their last game against Atalanta helping the Red Devils earn a priceless point in September after coming from behind twice.

The Portugal international was also on hand to score a 95th-minute winner in the 2-1 win over Villarreal at Old Trafford back in October.

Opta confirmed Ronaldo's feat:

"Ronaldo's strike against Villarreal was the third time he has scored a match-winning goal in the final 15 minutes of a Champions League match this season - the most by a player in a single season in the competition (excluding extra-time)."

Ronaldo was on target in United's first game away to Swiss side Young Boys when he opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

The ex-Real Madrid and Juventus forward was the hero again with equalisers in first-half and second-half stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw.

Van de Beek celebrates with Sancho first Man United goal of the season

Donny Van de Beek was spotted having a laugh with Jadon Sancho shortly after the final whistle of the game between Man United and Villarreal.

The Premier League side booked their spot in the Round of 16 following a 2-0 win over the Yellow Submarines at the Estadio de Ceramica.

Ronaldo reacts to win over Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that Manchester United players will continue to fight for the club until they achieve their dreams.

The Red Devils started life after the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory against Villarreal on Tuesday night, November 24, courtesy of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

The win means United, which parted with manager Solskjaer at the weekend after a poor string of results, qualifies for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

