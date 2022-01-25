Woman Gives Birth to Grandson after Daughter Failed to Get Pregnant

54-year-old Maree Arnold’s daughter was born without a uterus and could not conceive

She offered to be her daughter’s surrogate mother and safely delivered her grandchild

Arnold, from Australia, said she would do it again, while her daughter praised her selflessness

A 54-year-old woman from Australia has given birth to her grandson.

Maree Arnold gave birth to her grandson. Her daughter could not conceive. Photo: Maree Arnold via 7news.

Daughter's struggles with conceiving

Maree Arnold served as the surrogate mother for her 28-year-old daughter Meagan White.

7news reports that the daughter has no uterus and could not fall pregnant.

After two-hour labour, the baby, named Winston, was delivered on Thursday, January 13.

“We arrived at the hospital at 7am and by 9am he was born, it was so quick and organised,” the happy grandmother said.

Arnold described feeling amazing after giving birth to her grandson.

Her daughter was born with MRKH (Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser) syndrome, a rare disorder affecting one in 5,000 women.

The grandma said she would not shy away from being her daughter’s surrogate mother again.

“If I had my time again, I would do the same thing, it worked out perfectly,” she said.

On the other hand, White said she could not believe that she was finally a mother.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling of when he was born. It was definitely a pinching myself moment,” she said.

Easy decision

Mother-daughter surrogacy is very rare, but Arnold said it was an easy decision to make after watching her daughter and son-in-law struggle to start a family.

She had three failed in vitro fertilisation attempts before finally getting pregnant on the fourth attempt.

White said it was incredible for her mother to offer to carry her child.

Grandma gives birth to grandkid

