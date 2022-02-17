Ed Sheeran's fans have made his 31st birthday extra special by flooding social media with praises and best wishes for the singer

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker have been making music since 2011 and today he has four solo studio albums and one collaboration album

Taking to social media, Ed Sheeran's fans shared his pictures and thanked him for the good music he has been releasing

Ed Sheeran has been one consistent artist who has given his fans hit after hit since he landed on the scene. It is his 31st birthday today (17 February 2022) and fans did not miss the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday.

Ed Sheeran receives massive love from fans all over the world as he turns 31 years

Ed Sheraan's fans have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday. Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage and Karwai Tang/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The Shape of You singer started trending on social media when his fans from all parts of the world took to the micro-blogging app to wish him well on his special day. Peeps shared pictures of the British-born singer alongside sweet messages.

Ed Sheeran has won multiple awards for his music and collaborations. Among them, songwriter of the year that he won at the just ended BRIT Awards per nme.com. Over the years Sheeran has dropped hits such as Photograph, Perfect, Happier and of course, the timeless classic, Thinking Out Loud.

The singer's fans have taken to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday.

@_eloahh_ wrote:

"You brought out the best of me. A part of me I'd never seen.You took my soul wiped it clean #HappyBirthdayEdSheeran."

@MusicMusette24 commented:

"Happy Birthday to this Man...someone who has never shied away from his ambition and always made the music that he wanted to despite what anyone else might think.#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran"

@lizabeautiful12

"Happy birthday to this one of my fav international singers! ✨ thank you for sharing ur music with the world , more music please . u deserve all of your achievements and so proud of u always . I love u! @edsheeran"

