Germany has done a dramatic u-turn on its position on Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the European country

Previously, it had been reported that Germany would be sending 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine to help their defensive efforts

However, they have cancelled the shipment of helmets and is now sending 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

BERLIN - Earlier in the week, Germany announced that it would be sending helmets to Ukraine to help soldiers and citizens resist the Russian invasion.

However, following widespread outcry the country had done a dramatic u-turn and cancelled the shipment of helmets.

Germany has cancelled its shipment of 5 000 military helmets and is sending weapons instead. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

Instead, they are now arming the Ukrainians with anti-tank weapons systems and missiles. According to Business Insider, the German government will supply Ukraine with 1 000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles, a powerful anti-air weapon system.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took to Twitter to announce that the Russian aggression was a turning point in European politics.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"The Russian attack marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend against the invading army of #Putin . That's why we're supplying 1000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to our friends in the #Ukraine ."

In addition, Germany has lifted NATO restrictions on sending German-related weapons into a conflict zone. Germany has also given Estonia permission to send eight howitzers, large artillery pieces.

The Netherlands will also send 400 RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) to Ukraine according to Axios.

Ukrainian President asks Israel to mediate talks with Russia

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked Israel to help mediate the conflict between his country and Russia.

Zelensky has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he believes that Israel is the only country that has the best relationship with all parties involved.

Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Reuters that Isreal had been identified as a possible intermediary since last year.

"We have Ruined their Plans": Ukrainian Troops Slow Russian Assault on Kyiv

In similar news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Russia invaded Ukraine on three fronts on Thursday and has aggressively pushed into the interior of the European country.

However, despite the power and resources of the Russian military, they have not been able to take the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

According to reports, Ukrainian military forces successfully repelled a Russian attack on the capital.

Source: YEN.com.gh