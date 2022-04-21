Queen Elizabeth is being turned into a Barbie doll in honour of her 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee

The doll will come with all the elegant trimmings that make this long-reigning Queen the icon that she is

The dolls go on sale on 21 April and people are anticipating a sellout as no other Barbie has ever seen before

Every girl who ever dreamed of being the Queen of England can now live out their fantasy with a Barbie of Queen Elizabeth herself.

A Barbie modelled after the queen is hitting the market to honour her 96th birthday and her status as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a powerful woman who so many look up to. Making a Barbie doll out of her is definitely one many will swarm to buy, young and old.

Huffpost reported that the doll went on sale on 21 April, in celebration of the Queen’s 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee and celebrating a historic 70 years on the throne.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie will wear an elegant ivory gown and blue ribbon adorned with sparkling broaches. A tiara based on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore for her wedding to Prince Philip, will sit perfectly on top of her head, reported People. A Barbie like none before.

Royal merchandise sells like hotcakes and we are sure this Barbie is going to sell out before it even hits the shelves. Both young and old will buy the doll and treasure it for many years to come.

